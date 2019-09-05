It's a complex week - but we've broken down the major happenings day by day.

On Wednesday, MPs debated and then passed the Brexit delay bill in the Commons.

As soon as the defeat was announced, Boris Johnson tabled a motion for a snap early general election on 15 October - but he failed to get the backing of enough MPs.

Following a debate into the early hours of Thursday morning, the House of Lords made progress for the next stage of the bill to be passed.

