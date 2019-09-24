UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

Labour's Stella Creasy - who has been campaigning for the Domestic Abuse Bill to get through Parliament - waves a piece of paper listing the order of business for tomorrow.

"This piece of paper sends a very strong message to every victim of domestic violence in this country that yet again, when it came to being able to use the time in this place to do something decent, that has cross-party consensus, this government said no," she says.

The Domestic Abuse Bill was one of several proposed laws which were put on pause when Parliament was suspended.

MPs had hoped it could be back on the schedule soon once Parliament had resumed.

"Can I ask the leader of the House to just do something decent tonight and tell domestic abuse victims that we are going to have this legislation," Ms Creasy says.

Mr Rees-Mogg replies: "This bill was going to be a major part of the Queen's Speech.

"It is a bill the government is deeply committed to, the prime minister is personally committed to."

He says it's of "great importance".