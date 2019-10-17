Live
Brexit talks latest as PM heads to EU summit
Read our main story: DUP rejects deal 'as things stand' | What have been the sticking points? | Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics
By Katie Wright, Joseph Lee and Alice Evans
Brexit Secretary arrives at No 10
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has just arrived at Downing Street.
He did not respond to questions about securing an exit deal.
Watch: Minister remains 'cautiously optimistic'
It's not over 'til it's over...
Alistair Burt, an independent MP, says it is important to remember the DUP says its talks with the government are "ongoing".
"I do hope that the DUP will be able to come to a realisation to ensure that a deal gets put to Parliament and hopefully passed," Mr Burt says.
Mr Burt - who sits as an independent MP after losing the Conservative whip when he defied the government in a crucial vote - says he is "inclined" to vote in support of a deal that is approved by the EU.
What are the DUP's concerns?
The DUP named three issues with Boris Johnson's proposals - customs, consent issues and VAT. But what exactly are their worries?
Customs
The DUP is digging in over the prospect of a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The new back-up arrangements that would kick in under Mr Johnson's proposals would effectively see Northern Ireland following EU rules much more closely than the rest of the UK.
Consent
One of the key things that the PM has proposed is a way of giving Northern Ireland communities a say on whether or not to continue those arrangements.
But what the DUP has an issue with is that the mechanism that has been negotiated would give the suspended Stormont Assembly a final vote on whether to keep these rules going.
The DUP's concern is that might then mean that nationalists could keep Northern Ireland more tied to the EU than they would want, indefinitely.
VAT
Another major issue in the PM's proposals is whether or not EU VAT rates would apply in Northern Ireland - something the DUP says remains unclear, despite hours of talks with the government over the last few days.
'Potential body blow' for PM
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
The decision by the DUP to reject Mr Johnson's deal is a potential body blow.
Not only would it seem to scupper the prime minister's prospects of securing a deal in Brussels today, but it also suggests he would be unable to win any subsequent vote in the Commons.
In their statement, however, the DUP do not quite close the door to a possible compromise in the future, implying that were there further concessions, they might be won around.
The DUP highlight the new customs regime and the issue of consent as the key sticking points.
However, it is understood issues around securing the consent of Stormont to the new customs regime have become paramount.
The fear in the DUP is that under the simple majority vote required by the EU to ensure continued membership of the new customs arrangement, the unionist community would have no veto.
So they worry they could remain trapped in an arrangement where increasingly the political and economic pull would be towards Dublin and Brussels, rather than London - threatening their core belief in the union.
EU 'more and more pessimistic'
BBC Europe editor Katya Adler reports that EU ambassadors expected to receive a draft of the new Brexit text this morning so they could read it with legal experts before leaders discuss it later today - but they haven't received it yet.
Government still 'optimistic' despite DUP blow
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says the government is still "optimistic" a deal can be struck, despite the DUP's current lack of support.
He says the government is working "very intensively" with the DUP and the EU to find a compromise to any concerns with the proposals.
"It's a very sensitive moment in the negotiations but we remain cautiously optimistic that because the parties still want to get a deal, there is a way through this," Mr Jenrick says.
He adds Mr Johnson is working "as hard as he possibly can to try to bring people together".
EU says it 'could never' agree to DUP's demands
Adam Fleming
Reporter, Daily Politics
The opposition by the DUP throws into jeopardy the planned choreography of the summit, which would have seen Boris Johnson and the 27 other leaders approve a revised Brexit deal when they met this afternoon.
But the EU has been here before with Theresa May and knew that support for the deal at Westminster wasn’t guaranteed.
That’s why negotiators tried to address the concerns of the DUP and the unionist community in general in the new text of the agreement.
But the EU says it could never give the Northern Ireland assembly an upfront veto on the arrangements coming into force in the first place. And that’s one of the DUP’s big demands.
'Back to square one' - reaction from Germany
Today Programme
Dr Andreas Nick, a member of the German parliament for Angela Merkel's CDU party, suggests the unravelling of the deal is a familiar story.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "To a certain extent we seem to be back to square one.
"We have been able to agree with the British government a number of regulations that were then put away by the inability of getting agreement within the UK."
EU approval today now 'unlikely'
Today Programme
Mairead McGuinness, an Irish MEP, says it is a "bad start to the day" for Boris Johnson.
She points out that any new negotiations to the PM's plans in light of the DUP's rejection would have to happen outside of the EU summit - making it "unlikely" that any huge headway can be made there today.
"It's hard to see a draft legal text being agreed now in time for the [EU] leaders to give consideration to it," she adds.
What are the options for the Irish border?
Once again, arrangements to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have proved a sticking point in the Brexit talks.
Why is the border such a sensitive issue in terms of political, diplomatic, and security concerns - and what are the possible solutions?
BBC Northern Ireland's economics and business editor John Campbell breaks down the options.
Will Saturday's sitting of Parliament go ahead?
Pound falls on latest Brexit deal news
Currency markets have been reacting to every twist and turn of the latest Brexit negotations, and today is no different.
Within minutes of the announcement that the DUP could not support the prime minister's deal as it stands, the pound fell 0.5% against the dollar.
A pound was worth $1.2759.
'No plans to meet DUP today' - No 10
'This is a problem for the UK' - EU
BBC Europe editor Katya Adler says the EU response to the DUP refusal to accept the draft Brexit agreement as it stands is "this is first and foremost a problem for the UK".
She says the response from France's Europe minister is that France is "ready for all scenarios on Brexit" - including the UK leaving without a deal.
She adds that the subtext from France is "the EU has given a lot in this round of negotiations", and "if you push more, be ready that we may opt for no-deal".
The DUP "had Theresa May over a barrel" at a similarly crucial moment in front of EU leaders in December 2017, says Katya.
DUP lack of support a blow of 'giant proportions'
DUP cannot support deal 'as it stands'
The day has started with a blow for Boris Johnson in his attempt to find a workable Brexit deal after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party says it cannot support his proposals "as things stand".
The party's support is seen as crucial if the agreement is to pass in Parliament.
BBC political correspondent Helen Catt posted the full statement. The concerns raised include the customs arrangements to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.
But the DUP says it will "continue to work with the government to try to get a sensible deal".
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live coverage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s race to agree a Brexit deal as he heads to a crucial EU summit.
We’ll be covering all the latest developments as Mr Johnson tries to find an agreement that can win the support of Parliament in time for his 31 October deadline.