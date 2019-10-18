Latest as PM tries to get MPs behind his deal
Read our main story: Johnson in race to win support for Brexit deal | What is in the new Brexit deal? | Your questions answered | Johnson still facing an almighty gamble | Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Live Reporting
By Alice Evans and Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
A numbers game
The winning post for votes in the House of Commons is 320 if everyone turns up - seven Sinn Fein MPs do not sit and the Speaker and three deputies do not vote.
There are currently 287 voting Conservative MPs. The prime minister needs to limit any rebellion among them.
Then, if the DUP will not support his deal, he will need the backing of 23 former Conservative MPs who are currently independents. Most will probably support the deal, but not all.
That is still not quite enough, so the PM will also need the backing of some Labour MPs and ex-Labour independents. In March, when MPs voted on Theresa May's deal for the third time, five Labour MPs backed it, plus two ex-Labour independents.
This time it is likely to be a bit higher than that because several MPs have said they would now back a deal.
All this still leaves the vote very close. And it is possible some MPs could abstain, making it even harder to predict the outcome.
Former Remain campaigner backing deal
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Stuart Rose, chairman of online supermarket Ocado and former chairman of the Britain Stronger In Europe campaign, says he supports the PM's Brexit terms.
"I was involved in the Remain campaign, I was a Remainer but I'm also a realist. I hope I'm a pragmatist and a respecter of the democratic process," he told the BBC.
"I think this deal isn't ideal - someone has pointed out this morning that there isn't a lot of difference between what Theresa May had and what Boris Johnson has this morning.
"But I think this deal now today is the best deal we'll get - it is better, absolutely, than a hard Brexit.
"I support it, I hope that business will. I'm involved with businesses in the car industry, the food industry and the clothing industry and I can tell you that the people in the businesses I'm involved in, they want to move on."
Raab: 'All efforts' going into vote on deal
BBC Breakfast
The foreign secretary would not say what the government planned to do in the event it lost the vote on Saturday.
"We're focused on the deal on Saturday - all our efforts are going into that," Dominic Raab said.
"Those who want to criticise or block this deal will be holding the UK back... It's only through this deal that we can get Brexit done," he added.
When asked how Mr Johnson would get around the Benn Act - a law to prevent a no-deal Brexit from happening on 31 October - Mr Raab repeated that the UK would be leaving the EU by 31 October, deal or no deal.
DUP not budging
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The DUP's Brexit spokesman says his party has not changed its tune overnight - it will vote against the prime minister's new deal.
"I can give you absolute assurance we will not be voting for this deal when it comes before the Commons tomorrow," Sammy Wilson told Today.
He said a vote for the withdrawal agreement would support "siphoning us off from the rest of the UK" - adding that the deal would mean Northern Irish businesses would incur "additional costs and administrative burdens".
What happens if MPs reject Johnson's deal?
If the prime minister loses Saturday's vote, under law (the Benn Act, passed by MPs last month) he is obliged to write to the EU and ask for a three-month extension - unless he can get MPs to back a no-deal Brexit.
President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said yesterday he saw no reason for there to be any more "prolongation" - suggesting to some that an extension, if requested by Mr Johnson, might be rejected by the EU.
Donald Tusk, President of the European Council - which represents political leaders - would not say for certain whether or not an extension remained an option for the UK. But he did say the bloc supported Mr Johnson's deal and would be "flexible" to help ensure it was implemented.
'Extension will be granted if PM asks for it'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Sir Oliver Letwin - one of the 21 Tory rebels who lost the whip when they voted in support of the Benn Act - said it would be a "huge relief" for the whole country if the deal got Parliament's backing.
But he also told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he believed the deadline of 31 October could be postponed if Boris Johnson asked for more time.
"My gut instinct is that, if the prime minister asks for an extension, it will be granted and on a flexible basis - so that as soon as we're ready to leave, as soon as we've got the deal in place in the UK... we would be out. And I welcome that," he said.
Johnson still facing an almighty gamble
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
He did it. They did it.
Boris Johnson and his team, who beat the odds in 2016, have overturned the conventional wisdom again.
The EU said they would not budge; their former Tory colleagues and the opposition colleagues said it was all a sham.
But after a breakneck set of negotiations, a deal's been struck and the rest of the continent gave way on the controversial backstop, the feature of the former agreement that did for Theresa May.
However, Mr Johnson had to cede some ground too, accepting that Northern Ireland will be treated differently to the rest of the UK and follow some EU rules and regulations, perhaps for good.
Read more here.
In case you missed it...
Yesterday, the UK did what many thought was not possible and agreed a new Brexit withdrawal agreement with the EU.
The deal has been hailed by European leaders as a significant step - but it still has to get the backing of MPs in Parliament.
The deal ditches former PM Theresa May's backstop, the measure designed to prevent a return to physical checks on the Irish border.
Instead it will, in effect, draw a new customs border down the Irish Sea.
You can read all about the differences between this deal and the last one here.
Boris Johnson is insisting he is confident that MPs will back the deal when they sit on Saturday, even though his key allies, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, plan to vote against it.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP also say they are opposed.
Good morning
It's going to be another busy day for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he tries to persuade MPs to back his new withdrawal agreement.
So make yourself a cuppa and get comfortable as we bring you all the latest updates.