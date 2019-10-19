Parliament to sit for Brexit deal vote

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said the "only reason" the government is attempting to pass its new deal is because people are tiring of Brexit.

The former Labour leader told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If this deal had been put before the British Parliament a year ago, or two years ago, there is absolutely no way it would pass.

"The only reason the government can try and get it passed now is frankly... people are completely fed up with Brexit. They want it over. They want it done with."