Live
Parliament to sit for Brexit deal vote
Read our main story: MPs set for knife-edge vote | What is in the new Brexit deal? | What to expect from Saturday sitting | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Read our main story: MPs set for knife-edge vote | What is in the new Brexit deal? | What to expect from Saturday sitting | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Blair: Deal would not pass without Brexit fatigue
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Former prime minister Tony Blair has said the "only reason" the government is attempting to pass its new deal is because people are tiring of Brexit.
The former Labour leader told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If this deal had been put before the British Parliament a year ago, or two years ago, there is absolutely no way it would pass.
"The only reason the government can try and get it passed now is frankly... people are completely fed up with Brexit. They want it over. They want it done with."
Brexit Secretary: No economic analysis as 'we've only had two days'
BBC Breakfast
The government's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said he disagrees with the Bank of England governor's suggestion that Boris Johnson's deal isn't as good for the economy as Theresa May's deal.
"What this deal does is enable us… to unlock deals around the world," he told BBC Breakfast.
He added: "What this deal does is address the central concern that Parliament has which was the backstop."
Challenged on why the government has not released any analysis of the impact of Mr Johnson's new deal, Mr Barclay replies: "The deal was only reached on Thursday.
“We’ve only had two days"
And asked whether the government could rule out the possibility of the transition period going beyond December 2020, Mr Barclay said: "We have no intention of going beyond December 2020."
What to expect in the Commons today...
Commons tweets...
What is the Letwin amendment?
Former Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin has put down an amendment to the government's motion today.
The amendment would withhold approval of the deal, until the legislation to enact it was passed - a move that would automatically trigger the "Benn Act" - which would force the prime minister to request a further postponement of Brexit until 31 January.
Sir Oliver's amendment could be voted for by MPs who want a deal, but don't trust this one, and don't trust the government, our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy says.
It rests on the idea that were Parliament to approve the deal for the purposes of the Benn Act now, there might then be a danger that the subsequent legislation to enact it might be, somehow, derailed, resulting in a no-deal exit on 31 October.
Read more from Mark D'Arcy here.
DUP 'will look closely at Letwin amendment'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Northern Ireland's DUP has said it will not be backing Boris Johnson's deal today - a blow for the prime minister whose government does not have a working majority.
Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP at Westminster, said the party's position had not changed.
"Yes, we’ll be voting against. We’ll not be supporting the government," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"Because it isn’t Brexit for the whole of the United Kingdom… some of the advantages won’t apply to Northern Ireland."
But asked whether the party would consider voting for the Oliver Letwin amendment - which would withhold backing the deal until and unless the necessary legislation is passed to implement the agreement - Mr Dodds said: "We’re going to look at it very closely and examine it."
The party has not made any final decision on it and will meet later, he added.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a historic day.
Parliament is sitting on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years, so that MPs can debate and vote on the Brexit deal Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU.
From 09.30 BST, the prime minister will begin his statement to the House of Commons, laying out the deal. After he's finished - and MPs have asked him questions - there will be a debate and then votes.
The PM has been trying to convince MPs to support the agreement, but his former DUP allies and opposition parties plan to vote against it.
It is expected to be a knife-edge vote in the Commons.