Reaction after PM requests Brexit extension
Read our main story: PM sends letter seeking further delay | What is in the new Brexit deal? | Brexit: What happens now?
By George Bowden and Francesca Gillett
McDonnell: Another vote would be 'pointless'
John McDonnell says Labour understands the frustration of the public and he says bringing a further so-called meaningful vote would be "pointless".
"The devil is in the detail," he says, arguing that the government needs to bring forward full legislation regarding the new deal.
And he repeats Labour's call on the PM to put the new Brexit deal to the public in a new referendum.
He says: "If Boris Johnson is confident about this deal, put it to the people."
How can Article 50 be extended?
As the PM asks the EU for a fresh delay to Brexit, how would a further extension actually work?
The BBC’s Rachel Schraer looks at how Article 50 – the protocol for Britain’s exit from the EU – can be extended here.
McDonnell: This is about trust
John McDonnell says concerns about the new Brexit deal comes down to "trust" in Boris Johnson.
He asks whether the PM can be trusted over consumer, environmental and workers' rights.
McDonnell: We want to consider bill 'properly'
Labour's John McDonnell says he wants to consider the new Brexit deal "properly".
He tells Sky that the idea of a "super Saturday" was "simply for theatrical effect".
The MP says Labour will put forward amendments to the bill when it comes back to Parliament next week.
McDonnell: PM behaving 'like spoilt brat'
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tells Sky's Sophy Ridge that Boris Johnson is "behaving a bit like a spoilt brat" by sending two letters to the EU over the Brexit delay.
What will the EU do with the letters?
Well, for starters, don't expect any speedy action, says our Europe editor Katya Adler.
She says in theory, Europe's leaders could wait until the morning of the 31 October to hold an emergency summit to discuss an extension.
But right now they are keen to keep up the pressure on MPs.
Read Katya’s analysis here.
Political show line ups
It looks set to be a busy day with strong line ups across the Sunday political programmes.
From 08:30 BST, Sky News’ Sophy Ridge will interview Cabinet Miinister Michael Gove, shadow chancellor John McDonnell, and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.
Amber Rudd, David Davis, Lucy Powell and former Bank of England governor Mervyn King will also appear.
Form 09:00 BST, the BBC’s Andrew Marr will speak to Oliver Letwin, the man behind that controversial amendment which was approved by MPs on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will appear for the government, while Labour is represented by shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer.
In full: Boris Johnson’s letters
Back to developments from late last night when Boris Johnson sent three documents to the EU – including an unsigned request for a delay to Brexit, and a signed letter setting out why he was against it.
You can read the letters in full here.
What happened on Saturday?
To help you get up to speed, the BBC’s Jonathan Blake explains what happened on Saturday here.
And our political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes about what could come next here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coverage following Saturday’s historic session of Parliament, which saw the PM lose a crunch Brexit vote.
We’ll be covering all the big political interviews across the Sunday political programmes and all the reaction throughout the day.