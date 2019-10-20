John McDonnell says Labour understands the frustration of the public and he says bringing a further so-called meaningful vote would be "pointless".

"The devil is in the detail," he says, arguing that the government needs to bring forward full legislation regarding the new deal.

And he repeats Labour's call on the PM to put the new Brexit deal to the public in a new referendum.

He says: "If Boris Johnson is confident about this deal, put it to the people."