Latest on Brexit and PMQs

The first minister of Wales says an Article 50 extension - as called for by Ms Sturgeon a few minutes ago - would give Parliament time to properly scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and would also allow time for a public vote on the deal.

"If the prime minister believes what he says, if this is such a wonderful deal, and if he is as frustrated as he claims to be by Parliament's reluctance to roll over and give in, then he should have no hesitation in putting his hard Brexit deal to the electorate, with an alternative of remaining in the European Union," says Labour's Mark Drakeford.

He adds that his Welsh Labour government is "eager for that opportunity".