Latest from the Commons

Good\nmorning from Westminster. Today is the final day of debate on the government's legislative agenda, as outlined in the Queen's Speech earlier this month. It will be put to a vote later, with the result after 17.00 BST. The day in the Commons has just begun, however, with questions to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and\nhis team of ministers. This will be followed by an urgent question from Labour’s\nTony Lloyd on customs checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain after Brexit. The\ngovernment will also unveil the business for the House of Commons in the week\nahead.
Business groups want clarity over Irish Sea checks
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
The deal means there will be new forms, checks and administration between NI and GB trade.Read more
