Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mr Trump and Mr Farage during the US election campaign Image caption: Mr Trump and Mr Farage during the US election campaign

The US president expressed support for Boris Johnson, saying he was "the exact right guy for the times", and said Jeremy Corbyn would be "so bad" as prime minister.

In response, Mr Corbyn said the president was trying to interfere in the UK general election to boost "his friend", Mr Johnson.

Mr Trump also urged Mr Johnson to team up with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and become an “unstoppable force”.

"I would like to see you and Boris get together because you would really have some numbers, because you did fantastically in the election, the last election," he said.

"He has a lot of respect and like for you. I just wish you two guys could get together - I think it would be a great thing."

Mr Trump also called the Queen - who he met in June - a "great woman".

"I say that very seldom," he added. "I don't say that often, I have to say, about anybody. "But she is really very outstanding, and Prince Charles, so good, so good.

"He loves the environment. He loves your country so much. We had a great time, we'll get together. Really special people."