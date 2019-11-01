Live
Latest as political parties prepare for election
Read our main story: No 10 defends Brexit deal after Trump criticism | Johnson and Corbyn: The odd couple? | A really simple guide to the election | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Read our main story: No 10 defends Brexit deal after Trump criticism | Johnson and Corbyn: The odd couple? | A really simple guide to the election | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
By Francesca Gillett and Katie Wright
All times stated are UK
Minister: 'We're not interested in pact with Brexit Party'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Asked whether he welcomed Donald Trump's endorsement of the prime minister, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says a US president "can say what he or she wishes to do".
"We're obviously focused on our own domestic election," he adds.
And questioned on whether the Conservatives would, as Mr Trump suggested, do a pact with Nigel Farage, Mr Jenrick repllies: "We're not interested in doing any pacts with the Brexit Party, or indeed with anybody else".
What else did Trump say in his interview?
The US president expressed support for Boris Johnson, saying he was "the exact right guy for the times", and said Jeremy Corbyn would be "so bad" as prime minister.
In response, Mr Corbyn said the president was trying to interfere in the UK general election to boost "his friend", Mr Johnson.
Mr Trump also urged Mr Johnson to team up with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and become an “unstoppable force”.
"I would like to see you and Boris get together because you would really have some numbers, because you did fantastically in the election, the last election," he said.
"He has a lot of respect and like for you. I just wish you two guys could get together - I think it would be a great thing."
Mr Trump also called the Queen - who he met in June - a "great woman".
"I say that very seldom," he added. "I don't say that often, I have to say, about anybody. "But she is really very outstanding, and Prince Charles, so good, so good.
"He loves the environment. He loves your country so much. We had a great time, we'll get together. Really special people."
Trump criticises Brexit deal - and No 10 hits back
On Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump criticised the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson has struck with the EU.
In a phone interview on Nigel Farage’s LBC radio show, Mr Trump said the US "can't make a trade deal with the UK" under Mr Johnson’s deal.
But Downing Street hit back and said the deal meant "we can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit".
Read our full story here.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage as politicians gear up for another day of campaigning for a general election on 12 December.
Although the official campaign begins next Wednesday when Parliament is formally shut down, political leaders are already setting out their key campaign messages.