Today's front pages
Thursday's newspapers preview some of the measures set to be included in the Queen's Speech later.
The Daily Mail splashes what it describes as a "boost" for Britain's high streets. The paper says Boris Johnson will announce "immediate help" for town centres with a cut in business rates from April.
When will the Speech begin?
The State Opening of Parliament marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government’s agenda for the coming session.
Approximate timings (all GMT) have been released by Parliament but these are subject to change:
11:25 State Opening of Parliament
11:40 Queen's Speech in the House of Lords
14:00 Swearing in of MPs
14:30 Queen's Speech debate: A short debate on electoral practices
Brexit, drones and train strikes
More on what will be included in the Queen’s speech later.
We’re expecting a new Australian-style points-based immigration system to be outlined – with its introduction slated for 1 January 2021.
Post-Brexit regulator regimes are likely to be included covering key industries and sectors, such as farming, fishing, and financial services.
But there are also likely to be other measures – including action to tackle the unlawful use of drones, fairer sharing of tips among restaurant staff, and requirements for a minimum-level of service during train strikes.
What will be in the speech?
Boris Johnson says he wants to “get Brexit done”, unite the UK and "level up" opportunity.
So we can expect the Queen to outline legislation that takes the UK out of the EU on 31 January.
Guarantees on health service funding and longer sentences for violent criminals will also be included.
And we may see more of what Downing Street has called “far-reaching” domestic reforms – likely around education and infrastructure.
What can we expect?
If you’re thinking this all seems familiar - it is because the last Queen’s Speech was just two months ago, on 14 October.
Back then, Her Majesty outlined the agenda of Boris Johnson’s first administration – but now she is back to confirm his agenda after he secured a decisive majority last week.
There will be differences though – we can expect far less pomp and pageantry this time around due to the timescales of the snap election.
For example, the Queen and the Prince of Wales will travel to Parliament from Buckingham Palace by car rather than by horse-drawn carriage.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage today. We’re expecting plenty of developments as the monarch sets out the new Conservative government’s agenda for the year during a Queen’s Speech.