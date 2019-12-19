State Opening of Parliament in October
Live

Latest from Westminster ahead of Queen's Speech

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics | The election at a glance | An animated tour of the results | How soon will Brexit happen?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Hamish Mackay, Alice Evans and George Bowden

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's front pages

    Daily Mail 19 December 2019
    Copyright: BBC

    Thursday's newspapers preview some of the measures set to be included in the Queen's Speech later.

    The Daily Mail splashes what it describes as a "boost" for Britain's high streets. The paper says Boris Johnson will announce "immediate help" for town centres with a cut in business rates from April.

    Read our review of Thursday's national papers here.

  2. When will the Speech begin?

    The State Opening of Parliament marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government’s agenda for the coming session.

    Approximate timings (all GMT) have been released by Parliament but these are subject to change:

    11:25 State Opening of Parliament

    11:40 Queen's Speech in the House of Lords

    14:00 Swearing in of MPs

    14:30 Queen's Speech debate: A short debate on electoral practices

  3. Brexit, drones and train strikes

    Drone
    Copyright: Getty Images

    More on what will be included in the Queen’s speech later.

    We’re expecting a new Australian-style points-based immigration system to be outlined – with its introduction slated for 1 January 2021.

    Post-Brexit regulator regimes are likely to be included covering key industries and sectors, such as farming, fishing, and financial services.

    But there are also likely to be other measures – including action to tackle the unlawful use of drones, fairer sharing of tips among restaurant staff, and requirements for a minimum-level of service during train strikes.

  4. Pictured: How it looked last time

    Party leaders during State Opening of Parliament October 2019
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: There have been a few changes since the last Queen's Speech in October. Jo Swinson, pictured centre, is no longer Lib Dem leader after losing her seat last week
    Prince of Wales holds the Queen's hand
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Her Majesty and the Prince of Wales will not wear the formal gowns and suits seen here this time around
    The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will still take their place in the House of Lords

  5. What will be in the speech?

    Boris Johnson says he wants to “get Brexit done”, unite the UK and "level up" opportunity.

    So we can expect the Queen to outline legislation that takes the UK out of the EU on 31 January.

    Guarantees on health service funding and longer sentences for violent criminals will also be included.

    And we may see more of what Downing Street has called “far-reaching” domestic reforms – likely around education and infrastructure.

  6. What can we expect?

    State Opening of Parliament
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The usual State Opening of Parliament is a much more formal affair

    If you’re thinking this all seems familiar - it is because the last Queen’s Speech was just two months ago, on 14 October.

    Back then, Her Majesty outlined the agenda of Boris Johnson’s first administration – but now she is back to confirm his agenda after he secured a decisive majority last week.

    There will be differences though – we can expect far less pomp and pageantry this time around due to the timescales of the snap election.

    For example, the Queen and the Prince of Wales will travel to Parliament from Buckingham Palace by car rather than by horse-drawn carriage.

  7. Good morning

    Morning at Westminster
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage today. We’re expecting plenty of developments as the monarch sets out the new Conservative government’s agenda for the year during a Queen’s Speech.

Back to top