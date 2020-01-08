EPA Copyright: EPA

Elsewhere in London today, the new EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, is giving a speech head of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She describes her time as a student in London, visiting record shops and "Soho bars", and heaps praise on the British people for all they have done for the European project over the last 45 years.

She then moves on to talking about Brexit.

"As much as we regret it, the European Union has always fully respected that decision," she says.

She says the EU "negotiated in good faith" to find a way forward after the referendum.