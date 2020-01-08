Live
Johnson to face PMQs amid Iran crisis
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Iran targets US troops with missile strikes | Brexit: What's happening this week?
By Victoria King and Paul Seddon
EU Commission president arrives
Elsewhere in London today, the new EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, is giving a speech head of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
She describes her time as a student in London, visiting record shops and "Soho bars", and heaps praise on the British people for all they have done for the European project over the last 45 years.
She then moves on to talking about Brexit.
"As much as we regret it, the European Union has always fully respected that decision," she says.
She says the EU "negotiated in good faith" to find a way forward after the referendum.
Iran crisis explained
The assassination by the US of Iran's most powerful general caused tensions between the two countries to soar, raising fears of an all-out war.
But what lies at the root of the crisis? Here are the basics.
But before all that, the day in the House of Commons will be getting under way shortly with questions to ministers at the Scotland Office.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage today, as Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs for the first time since Parliament returned from its Christmas break.
It comes amid rising tensions with Iran, which last night launched missile attacks against air bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned the attacks, calling them “reckless and dangerous”. The Ministry of Defence has said there were no UK casualties.
After PMQs, MPs will resume scrutiny of the PM’s Brexit bill, which the government wants to get through its Commons stages by close of play tomorrow.