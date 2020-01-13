People walking near Parliament
Live

Peers debate Brexit bill

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | What is the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today in Parliament

    The Commons convenes at 14:30 GMT for questions to housing ministers, followed by an urgent question on the security situation in Iran.

    MPs will spend the rest of the day debating the Queen's Speech - the focus today is on foreign affairs.

    In the Lords, peers will spend their day debating the Brexit bill at second reading, when they will look at the general principles of the bill. Remember, it passed the Commons with a majority of 99.

    First of all in the Lords, two new peers will be introduced: Baroness Morgan of Cotes and Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park - otherwise known as former Conservative MPs Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith.

Back to top