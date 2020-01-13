Peers debate Brexit bill

The Commons convenes at 14:30 GMT for questions to housing ministers, followed by an urgent question on the security situation in Iran.

MPs will spend the rest of the day debating the Queen's Speech - the focus today is on foreign affairs.

In the Lords, peers will spend their day debating the Brexit bill at second reading, when they will look at the general principles of the bill. Remember, it passed the Commons with a majority of 99.

First of all in the Lords, two new peers will be introduced: Baroness Morgan of Cotes and Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park - otherwise known as former Conservative MPs Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith.