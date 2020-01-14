PM faces questions on BBC Breakfast

BBC Copyright: BBC

Dan Walker is wondering whether or not he'll be able to get the PM's thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plan to step back from royal life.

Katie Perrior, Theresa May’s former director of communications and a colleague of Boris Johnson's when he was mayor of London, says politicians “should probably stay out” of commenting on the situation.

“It’s nothing to do with him, really… it’s someone else’s business," she adds.

Former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika points out the PM might, however, know how the Royal Family is feeling.

He probably has “some sympathy” with a “high-profile family” struggling with “divisions”, she quips.