PM faces questions on BBC Breakfast

Dan Walker is wondering whether or not he'll be able to get the PM's thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plan to step back from royal life.
Katie Perrior, Theresa May’s former director of communications and a colleague of Boris Johnson's when he was mayor of London, says politicians “should probably stay out” of commenting on the situation.
“It’s nothing to do with him, really… it’s someone else’s business," she adds.
Former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika points out the PM might, however, know how the Royal Family is feeling.
He probably has “some sympathy” with a “high-profile family” struggling with “divisions”, she quips.
Will PM get pulled into Harry and Meghan debate?
BBC Breakfast
What topics can we expect?
We haven't seen Dan Walker's questions yet, but there are lots of things he will be keen to probe the prime minister on.
Perhaps Boris Johnson will give us his view on the big royal news with Harry and Meghan?
With ministers meeting with FlyBe later, could he be asked about the future of the airline?
And perhaps the use of Huawei in the UK's future 5G networks could come up?
We will find out in 10 minutes...
