Latest from Westminster

The Commons' day starts at 14:30 GMT with work and pensions questions.

There are then two urgent questions: one on the government's upcoming decision on the involvement of Chinese tech giant Huawei in building the UK's 5G infrastructure, and one on the use of facial recognition technology by police.

The rest of the day is taken up by a debate on the NHS Funding Bill.

The Lords also start their day at 2:30pm. There will be oral questions on a variety of topics, including involvement with the EU's Horizon 2020 science project after Brexit, the availability of children's emergency beds in the NHS, and improving support for children excluded from mainstream schools.

Main business will be on the Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bill, which looks at regulating drones.

