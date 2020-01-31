Live
UK gets ready to leave the EU
By Jennifer Scott and Lauren Turner
All times stated are UK
Varadkar: 'Always a seat at the table for the UK'
The Irish Taoiseach says seeing the UK leave the EU today is "bittersweet".
But Leo Varadkar says he is looking forward to a "new alliance, a bespoke relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom".
He adds: "When I met with Michel Barnier [the EU's chief Brexit negotiator] on Monday we were united in our belief that we will begin this new phase determined to secure the best outcome for the European Union and our future.
"We'll say goodbye to an old friend embarking on an adventure, their own tryst of destiny.
"We do hope it works out for them."
If not, "there will always be a seat for the United Kingdom, at the European table" he says.
Watch: Widdecombe leaves Brussels with bagpiper
Brexit Party MEPs have held a procession through Brussels, led by a bagpiper, as they celebrated their victory in leaving the EU.
Anne Widdecombe seemed to have little sympathy for those who regretted the decision to leave the EU.
She told reporters: "One side had to lose in that referendum.
"Would they have cared if we were sad? Would they have cared if we had lost? The answer is no.
"I would have been very sad if we had lost. But that is democracy, that is what it means. Somebody wins, somebody loses."
Gove: 'We voted to be independent'
Cabinet minister and leading Brexit support Michael Gove says the UK wants to have "as close as possible a relationship with the EU" after we leave.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he reveals the government's plan is to build on the model the bloc has with Canada.
He says: “We want trade to be as frictionless as possible, but the EU is clear - you can only have fully frictionless trade if you accept all their rules, you accept all their laws, you're subordinate to their judges, you're subordinate to their political structures.
"But we voted to be independent."
Mr Gove adds: "We want to have as close as possible a relationship with the EU - and the approach we want to take is built on the relationship that they have with Canada.
"That means we want to have a relationship where there are ultimately no tariffs, no quotas on our trade, but there will be some regulations that will differ in Britain. We will do things in a way which is better for our economy."
He admits this may lead to some "bureaucratic processes there that aren't there now", but the minister adds: "We will do everything possible to minimise the friction in the interest of our country.”
In pictures: Cabinet heads to Sunderland
A special cabinet meeting is taking place outside of London to mark the arrival of Brexit.
Ministers are heading to Sunderland via Kings Cross Station in London for the symbolic event.
Sturgeon: Only 'hope' is Scotland's independence
The First Minister of Scotland says tonight's departure from the EU will be "a moment of profound sadness for many of us across the UK".
In a speech in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon - the leader of the SNP - says that moment will be "tinged with anger" as Scotland voted to remain in the EU.
But she says she wants to focus on "hope" going forward of "a different and better future for Scotland" - and this can only be achieved, she claims, through independence.
"Our task is to persuade a majority of people in Scotland to choose it," says Ms Sturgeon.
"We know that change is coming to Scotland. But it does not have to be the change the Tories want to impose upon us.
"A new independence referendum will put the decision about the best path for Scotland into our own hands.
"And there is a mandate from the public and from the Scottish Parliament for a referendum."
'Everything and nothing will change'
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
What will change? Well, everything and nothing. Today, the UK is embarking on a totally different course.
We are unplugging from the legal and political infrastructure that we have been part of for four decades. Do not underestimate how big a step it is.
The general election result confirmed the decision that the UK made in 2016 narrowly, to leave the European Union.
That creates opportunity and extra freedoms. Laws decided in our Parliament will be supreme.
Our departure makes for added risk too. We are taking a huge step without clarity about exactly what is next.
EU presidents: 'A new dawn for Europe'
The presidents of the European Council, European Parliament and European Commission have written a joint article promising "a new dawn for Europe" after Brexit.
In the article, published in a number of papers across the EU, Charles Michel, David Sassoli and Ursula von der Leyen say today "will inevitably be a day of reflection and mixed emotions".
The presidents praise the UK and its people for their "creativity, ingenuity, culture, and traditions" that they say have been "a vital part of our Union’s tapestry".
But while they have "always deeply regretted the UK’s decision to leave", they say they have "always fully respected it too".
The trio say now is the time that the EU member states "need to look to the future and build a new partnership between enduring friends".
They add: "How close that partnership is will depend on decisions that are still to be taken. Because every choice has a consequence.
"We do not underestimate the task that lies before us but we are confident that with goodwill and determination we can build a lasting, positive and meaningful partnership."
Cameron: 'Big day for our country'
It was former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron who called the referendum in 2016, setting the date for 23 June that year.
Love him or loathe him, he is sure to have marked his place in history with the life-changing decision.
Speaking to reporters this morning, he says it is “a very big day for our country”.
He adds: “Obviously I led the campaign to stay in, but I always accepted the referendum result and knew this day would come.
“And as I said at the time of the referendum, we're one of the biggest economies in the world - perhaps the sixth biggest economy in the world. We can make a success of the choice that we make.
“And I’m sure that’s exactly what we will do and I wish the government well in all their endeavours to make sure that happens."
Good morning
Welcome to our live page as the UK bids farewell - fond or not - to the European Union.
We will leave the bloc at 23:00 GMT tonight, more than three years after the country voted to go it alone.
The day will be filled with events to mark the occasion, with both celebrations and commiserations up and down the country.
So follow us as we say auf wiedersehen, adieu and adios to the EU.