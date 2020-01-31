PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The Irish Taoiseach says seeing the UK leave the EU today is "bittersweet".

But Leo Varadkar says he is looking forward to a "new alliance, a bespoke relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom".

He adds: "When I met with Michel Barnier [the EU's chief Brexit negotiator] on Monday we were united in our belief that we will begin this new phase determined to secure the best outcome for the European Union and our future.

"We'll say goodbye to an old friend embarking on an adventure, their own tryst of destiny.

"We do hope it works out for them."

If not, "there will always be a seat for the United Kingdom, at the European table" he says.