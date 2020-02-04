Live
PM to launch UN climate summit
Ban on petrol and diesel cars brought forward - Sacked climate chief may sue government - A simple guide to climate change
Ban on petrol and diesel cars brought forward - Sacked climate chief may sue government - A simple guide to climate change
Live Reporting
By Emma Harrison and Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Sturgeon: 'We want success for climate conference'
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweets to say that her government is supporting COP26.
She says that political differences will not stop them working with the UK government to make it a success.
Net zero - what's in a number?
The government has pledged to reduce the UK's carbon emissions to "net zero" by 2050.
This means emissions from areas like transport, farming and industry will have to be avoided completely or offset by sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere, for example by planting trees.
Boris Johnson has inherited the pledge from former prime minister Theresa May, who put the commitment into law in June last year.
The target was the subject of debate at December's election, with several opposition parties calling for the date to be brought forward.
The Lib Dems said the date should be brought forward to 2045, whilst Labour said the UK should be put "on track" to achieve net zero "within the 2030s".
The Green Party went even further, calling for net zero to be achieved by 2030.
Sacked conference chief is 'most talked about' at launch
Our science editor is at the Science Museum waiting for the climate conference launch to begin.
He says that most people seem to be talking about sacked conference head Claire O'Neill.
We've already heard from her this morning - she says the prime minister has said he "doesn't get climate change".
But cabinet minister Michael Gove says he disagrees with her, adding that Boris Johnson describes himself as a "green Tory".
Petrol and diesel car sales ban 'a step forward'
BBC News Channel
Greenpeace's policy director Doug Parr says he wants to see the government "rise above petty politicking and actually deliver the right sort of environment, the right sort of conference".
"What we need now is for this conference to be a success, it should be right at the heart of the Johnson government," he says.
"Everybody’s got to be engaged in this to make it happen."
He calls the proposed ban on new petrol and diesel cars in 2035 a "step forward" but "it really ought to be brought forward to 2030 as so many other countries have done in Europe".
"We need to move quicker to match what’s going on elsewhere in the world," he says.
Aviation 'not the enemy' in climate battle
Flying is not "the enemy" in the fight against climate change, the chief executive of Heathrow Airport has said.
John Holland-Kaye told the BBC's Today programme: "The answer is not to stop people flying. It has to be about decarbonising aviation."
The UK's aviation industry is promising to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.
Cleaner engines, new fuels and planting trees will all help, according to the industry group Sustainable Aviation.
Read more here.
Target 'still leaves UK in slow-lane of electric car revolution'
Friends of the Earth's Mike Childs says the government is "right" to bring forward the ban, but that 2030 would be better than 2035.
“A new 2035 target will still leave the UK in the slow-lane of the electric car revolution and meantime allow more greenhouse gases to spew into the atmosphere," he says.
He says the government could show “real leadership" ahead of COP26 by reversing plans to develop "climate-wrecking roads and runways".
What is the government planning for cars?
At the launch event in London, the prime minister will say the ban on new petrol and diesel cars could come even earlier than 2035 if possible.
Hybrid vehicles are also now being included in the proposals, which were originally announced in July 2017.
People will only be able to buy electric or hydrogen cars and vans, once the ban comes into effect.
The change in plans, which will be subject to a consultation, is being planned because experts warned the previous target of 2040 would still leave old conventional cars on the roads after the clean-up date of 2050.
Stage is set...
Our science editor tweets...
What is COP26?
The UN summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, will be held in Glasgow in November and see participating countries assess progress on tackling climate change.
It will be attended by countries that have ratified the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a treaty which came into force in 1994.
Around 200 world leaders will seek to agree a new, long term deal on rising temperatures.
The COP meeting in Madrid last year saw a compromise deal struck on curbing carbon pledges but left a raft of complex issues unresolved.
Gove: Johnson says he is a green Tory
BBC Radio 5 Live
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has responded to Claire O'Neill's comments.
"I love Claire, she’s a close friend of mine, this is one area where I disagree," he tells BBC Radio 5 Live.
He says Boris Johnson has described his political outlook as "that of a green Tory".
Mr Gove says the government wants to fight to ensure the planet is handed on to the next generation in a better state.
He confirms that the cabinet sub-committee on climate had not met yet - which was one of the criticisms from Ms O'Neill.
But he says other ministers have discussed the issue and the "very first item" on the cabinet agenda this year was the climate change conference.
Sacked conference head: PM 'doesn't get climate change'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Claire O'Neill, who was sacked by Boris Johnson from her role as the head of this year's vital climate summit, has launched a scathing attack on the prime minister this morning.
Ms O'Neill told the BBC she had been the target of "dark ops, negative, defamatory briefings" by Downing Street.
She said Mr Johnson - who appointed her and offered her a post in cabinet - had shown "a huge lack of leadership and engagement".
She said he had told her he "didn't get climate change".
"My advice to whom Boris is making promises… is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money is in the bank," she added.
The former Tory minister also suggested there was even a doubt over whether the conference - due to go ahead in Glasgow in November - would go ahead there or be move to an English location.
Read more here
PM: Hosting climate conference 'important opportunity for UK'
The prime minister is expected to outline environment policies including government plans to bring forward the last date to buy a new petrol, diesel or hybrid car in the UK will be brought forward from 2040 to 2035 at the latest.
The change comes after experts said 2040 would be too late if the UK wants to achieve its target of emitting virtually zero carbon by 2050.
Ahead of his speech, the prime minister said that hosting COP26 was “an important opportunity for the for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change”.
PM launching climate change conference
COP26 launch
This morning the prime minister is giving a speech to launch the next UN climate conference – called COP26.
Boris Johnson will be joined by Sir David Attenborough at the event in London’s Science Museum.