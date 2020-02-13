Latest as cabinet reshuffle due

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Priti Patel is expected to stay in post as home secretary Image caption: Priti Patel is expected to stay in post as home secretary

Senior figures such as Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to be moved, but others are considered more vulnerable.

Boris Johnson is expected to make changes at junior ministerial level - namely parliamentary under-secretaries of state - that could see a 50/50 gender balance in a push to promote female talent.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said he would be "uncomplaining" if, as some expect, he is sacked or moved.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC reshuffles were often "brutal", but he was hopeful of staying in post.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock joked at an event in London: "It's a huge pleasure to be here, and with a government reshuffle in the offing, it's a great time to be talking about longevity."

And speaking on ITV's Peston last night, Baroness Morgan, who is standing down as culture secretary, denied that the prime minister would push people out who challenged him.

There are expected to be promotions for a number of female MPs in government, including Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan.

Oliver Dowden and Alok Sharma are also expected to get more prominent roles.

