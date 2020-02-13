Live
Latest as cabinet reshuffle due
+ Ministers braced as Johnson mulls top team changes + Kuenssberg: What can we expect?
Live Reporting
By Kate Whannel and Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
Coming up in the Commons
All eyes might be on Number 10 for the reshuffle, but over in the Commons there are oral questions coming up after 09:30 GMT to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the attorney general.
The culture secretary position is up for grabs this morning, after Nicky Morgan said she'd step down, and Geoffrey Cox's position as the attorney general is rumoured to be at risk.
What are the reshuffle rumours?
Senior figures such as Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to be moved, but others are considered more vulnerable.
Boris Johnson is expected to make changes at junior ministerial level - namely parliamentary under-secretaries of state - that could see a 50/50 gender balance in a push to promote female talent.
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said he would be "uncomplaining" if, as some expect, he is sacked or moved.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC reshuffles were often "brutal", but he was hopeful of staying in post.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock joked at an event in London: "It's a huge pleasure to be here, and with a government reshuffle in the offing, it's a great time to be talking about longevity."
And speaking on ITV's Peston last night, Baroness Morgan, who is standing down as culture secretary, denied that the prime minister would push people out who challenged him.
There are expected to be promotions for a number of female MPs in government, including Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan.
Oliver Dowden and Alok Sharma are also expected to get more prominent roles.
What else is happening in UK Politics?
Apart from the cabinet reshuffle, here's what else is going on:
Reshuffle starting soon
We are keeping an eye on Downing Street, with the reshuffle about to start soon.
Our political editor says the PM is following the conventional way of firing people from his cabinet in the Commons office, rather than Downing Street - so no one has to do a walk of shame.
What can we expect from Johnson's cabinet reshuffle?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
It's due to start early, with the sackings first, possibly in the Commons away from the cameras, then the Downing Street walk of hope for all of the contenders.
But by the end of reshuffle day, you can expect less of a bold new world order in the shape of the government, but a government that is determined to stay for the long haul.
That's unless, of course, as Mr Johnson's predecessors have so often discovered, it all goes terribly wrong.
Cabinet reshuffle: A parade of power
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
A parade of power, patronage and personalities in the coming hours: this reshuffle will shape the look, the feel, and the sound of Boris Johnson’s now majority government.
Talk, bordering on hype - within Westminster anyway - has been swirling about this shake-up ever since election results day.
But the indications are it’ll be much less dramatic than some of the early predictions.
The international development secretary Alok Sharma is likely to be promoted, as is Oliver Dowden - he could replace Baroness Morgan as culture secretary.
Downing Street says there’ll still be as many women in the cabinet as there are now; and there’ll be a "drive to promote a generation of female talent" at all levels of government.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan are in line for promotion.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of this morning’s cabinet reshuffle.
Ministers will be anxiously waiting for news on whether they keep their jobs, as Boris Johnson carries out his first reshuffle since the Conservatives' election victory.
We'll bring you all the news on who's in and out throughout the day.