MPs take part in first virtual PMQs
Jennifer Scott, Kate Whannel and Paul Seddon
What was Starmer's PMQs strategy?
Conservative MP attacks banks for charges
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Peter Bone says many people are "being forced to use bank overdrafts - banks are charging 20% interest a year - at the same time they are offering savers pathetic interest rates."
"These are the same banks that were saved by billions of tax payers money - what on earth is going on," he asks.
Dominic Raab replies that "thanks to the work of the chancellor banks have provided relief to those impacted by coronavirus including mortgage relief."
"We certainly expect the banks to do their bit," he adds.
'A very different PMQs'
Blackford: No end in sight for businesses and individuals
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, asks his questions virtually, and starts by thanking NHS workers for their "heroic efforts".
He says it has been 34 days since the chancellor first made announcements "heralded as the package of support for all businesses and workers".
But he says thousands of businesses and individuals have found themselves "with no income, no support and no end in sight".
Mr Blackford repeats his call of a for universal basic income to "put cash in people's pockets".
Dominic Raab says he doesn't agree.
He says the measures of the government are "second to none in the world".
He adds that a universal income would move away from their "very focused approach to provide support to those who need it most".
Watch: We are broadening testing eligibility - Raab
Raab insists UK was not slow to act
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir Starmer notes that British manufacturers have been getting in touch with the government offering to make medical equipment but some have not yet received a response and are now providing supplies to countries abroad.
"Something is going wrong," he says adding "there is a pattern emerging."
"We were slow into lockdown, slow on testing, slow to take up offers form British firms."
Dominic Raab doesn't accept Sir Keir's argument that the government has been slow
"We have been guided by the scientific advice and the medical officers" he says adding, "if he thinks he knows better than they do that is his decision."
He also says the government has been responding to offers from businesses
Watch: Testing centres 'often many miles away'
Raab: Government must 'strive harder' on PPE
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir warns he will ask the same question about the number of NHS workers who have died next week, so was "putting the secretary on notice".
The Labour leader then moves onto a question on personal protective equipment.
He quotes front-line workers, saying they are "scared" at work because they don't have the right kit.
"The government plan clearly isn't working," adds Sir Keir.
"When will they finally get equipment they need to keep them safe?"
Mr Raab says: "Getting the PPE to where it needs to be is a massive international challenge."
He says the government has made a "huge effort" to bolster ventilator stocks, and they have delivered one billion items of PPE so far.
But, he adds, the government "recognises we have got to strive even harder".
Watch: UK 'behind the curve' on testing - Starmer
How many social workers have died, asks Starmer
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir Starmer asks how many NHS workers and social care workers have died from coronavirus.
Dominic Raab replies that 69 people have died within the NHS.
He says he doesn't have a precise figure on social and care workers but promises to "do everything we can to support those amazing workers".
Starmer: Care workers can't get to test centres
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir continues by asking about testing for care workers.
He says if they or their families have symptoms, they "rightly" have to self-isolate.
But the Labour leader says they are being told to drive to centres miles away.
"There are obvious problems with that system," he says, highlighting not all care workers have access to cars and they can't use public transport.
"It is little wonder we are seeing these pictures of half empty testing centres," he adds.
Dominic Raab says they need to encourage those able to take test to go and get it.
But he says Sir Keir is "right" that there are challenges with distribution, and they are working with local authorities.
"The key point is, it is important to have a target and drive towards a target," says Mr Raab.
"We are making good progress and are confident we will meet it."
Tests and testing capacity
Starmer: Care workers are desperate for tests
House of Commons
Parliament
Keir Starmer says "all week we have heard from the front line, from care workers who are frankly desperate for tests."
He asks why the government isn't using all the tests that are available.
Dominic Raab replies that the government is confident that "based on our test capacity" it will deliver on providing tests for NHS workers and other key workers.
He says there are a range of deals in place to ensure the government reaches its target of carrying out 100,000 tests per day.
Starmer pushes on testing
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir Starmer begins his first outing at the dispatch box as Labour leader thanking the Speaker and staff for getting Parliament up and running.
He also sends best wishes to Boris Johnson and all of those affected by coronavirus.
Sir Keir says Labour will be "constructive", during the outbreak, "but we also have to have the courage to challenge where we think the government is getting it wrong"
He starts with the issue of testing, saying the UK has been "very slow and way behind other European countries".
He asks how the government will get to 100,000 tests a day by the end of April - the target set by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - when we are only at 18,000 a day at the moment.
Dominic Raab congratulates Sir Keir on his new role.
But turning to the question, he says the government now has the testing capacity of 40,000 a day, adding: "In the final week it will require a big increase".
PM is in good spirits, says Dominic Raab
House of Commons
Parliament
Mr Raab begins by telling MPs that Boris Johnson is in good spirits as he makes his recovery from coronavirus.
He also thanks the NHS and other frontline workers.
"We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude," he says.
PMQs begins
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab now gets to his feet to begin Prime Minister's Questions.
Have Raab and Starmer met across the dispatch box?
With just a few minutes to go until prime minister's questions makes its return, we thought you might like some fun facts about the MPs taking up the mantle.
As we said earlier, it is the first time Sir Keir Starmer has represented Labour at PMQs - but it isn't a debut for Dominic Raab.
The foreign secretary deputised once before for Boris Johnson on 2 October 2019, facing Diane Abbott - the then-shadow home secretary.
The last time Mr Raab and Sir Keir were opposite each other at the dispatch box was on 25 October 2018.
Back then, Mr Raab was Brexit secretary and Sir Keir was his shadow.
The last PMQs was on 25 March, and saw the last exchange between Boris Johnson and the outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
What are the new measures for Parliament?
We are all having to make big changes to our daily lives due to the coronavirus outbreak - and Westminster is no exception.
Behind the scenes, staff in Parliament have been working throughout the recess to set up a new "hybrid" Commons, which was approved by MPs yesterday.
It means only 50 MPs will be allowed in the chamber at one time and they will be made to stick to social distancing rules when sitting.
Meanwhile, screens have been installed in the chamber which will allow up to 120 MPs to take part in debates by video link.
The new arrangements will initially operate until 12 May, although they could remain in place for longer.
The Lords is also still operating but using a different technology from the Commons - and they won't start broadcasting their proceedings until early May.
It will make for a very different experience for MPs and all of us watching...
What is coming up in the Commons?
Business has already begun with questions to the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
But the headline events are still to come...
At 12:00 BST (11:00 GMT), the first Prime Minister's Questions since recess will take place.
Boris Johnson is still recovering from coronavirus, so Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is continuing to deputise for him with a visit to the dispatch box.
He will face Sir Keir Starmer, as Labour's new leader makes his debut at PMQs.
The questions are expected to last for around 45 minutes - slightly longer than Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle normally allows.
This will then be followed by an update on the coronavirus outbreak from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
And keep an eye out for a question to him from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as he returns to the backbenches.
Welcome to the BBC Politics live page
Good morning and welcome back!
After an elongated Easter recess, Parliament is sitting again - albeit in a very different way.
Follow our updates as MPs embark on their first day of the new "hybrid" Parliament structure.