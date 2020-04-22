HoC Copyright: HoC

Conservative MP Peter Bone says many people are "being forced to use bank overdrafts - banks are charging 20% interest a year - at the same time they are offering savers pathetic interest rates."

"These are the same banks that were saved by billions of tax payers money - what on earth is going on," he asks.

Dominic Raab replies that "thanks to the work of the chancellor banks have provided relief to those impacted by coronavirus including mortgage relief."

"We certainly expect the banks to do their bit," he adds.