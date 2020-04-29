Live
Raab to lead PMQs as PM announces birth of son
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | PM and Carrie Symonds announce birth of their son | Virus testing opens for millions more in England | Patel probe should be public 'as soon as possible'
What is coming up in the Commons?
After PMQs there will be two ministerial statements - one on the repatriation of UK nationals affected by covid-19 and one setting out the business of the House of Commons in the coming days.
MPs will then debate the Fire Safety Bill - a piece of legislation designed to improve building safety following the Grenfell Tower fire.
In the afternoon Michael Gove will appear at the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and Treasury Minister Stephen Barclay will be at the Treasury Committee.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
For the second week in a row Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson.
Last week the PM was still recovering from having contracted coronavirus, however this week he has a happier reason for not turning up – the birth of his son.
Questions kick off at midday.