Raab to lead PMQs as PM announces birth of son

After PMQs there will be two ministerial statements - one on the repatriation of UK nationals affected by covid-19 and one setting out the business of the House of Commons in the coming days.

MPs will then debate the Fire Safety Bill - a piece of legislation designed to improve building safety following the Grenfell Tower fire.

In the afternoon Michael Gove will appear at the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and Treasury Minister Stephen Barclay will be at the Treasury Committee.