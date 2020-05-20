Boris Johnson in the Commons
Live

PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Ministers under pressure over schools return date | Rees-Mogg sticks by plans to bring MPs back

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emma Harrison, Kate Whannel and Gavin Stamp

All times stated are UK

  1. National skills fund to help young people, says PM

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Conservative MP Lucy Allan asks about youth unemployment and the impact of coronavirus on young people.

    "Will he ensure the recovery strategy will focus on young people?" She asks.

    Mr Johnson says they will be supporting young people with a "new national skills fund" worth £2.5bn.

  2. Will the PM support a medal for NHS workers?

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Conservative Tom Randall asks if the government will establish a medal for NHS workers and "those who have gone above and beyond" in the fight against coronavirus.

    "We are thinking about how to recognise health care staff," replies Boris Johnson.

  3. MP raises concerns about Huawei and 5G

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Conservative MP Richard Drax asks about Huawei and 5G, in light of France's review of its defence supply chain.

    Mr Johnson says he is "right to be concerned" about the buying up of UK technology by countries that may have "ulterior motives".

    He says they are bringing forward measures to protect the UK's technological base and they will hear more on this over the next few weeks.

    Here’s more on what is Huawei and what will its role be in the rollout of 5G in the UK.

  4. PM 'hell bent' on ideological immigration policy

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also asks about the surcharge for overseas NHS workers and the government's immigration bill.

    "Given their sacrifice is he not embarrassed this is how his government chooses to treat NHS workers," he asks.

    The PM replies that he wants "an immigration system that will work for the people of this country".

    Blackford accuses the PM of being "hell bent" on implementing a highly ideological immigration policy.

    Boris Johnson says the SNP wants an "border at Berwick".

  9. PM quizzed on immigration health surcharge

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Sir Keir asks about immigration and the immigration health surcharge.

    He says Labour will table an amendment to the immigration bill to stop NHS workers and key workers getting "hit by this charge".

    The PM replies that he believes it is important "we invest massively in our NHS" and he says the government has done this.

  10. PM accuses Starmer of 'feigned ignorance'

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Keir Starmer
    Copyright: HoC

    Keir Starmer says there has been "no effective tracing since 12 March".

    "There were 10 weeks in a critical period without effective tracing," he says.

    "That is a huge hole in our defences isn't it prime minister."

    Boris Johnson accuses the Labour leader of "feigned ignorance".

    He says 24,000 trackers have been recruited and that number will rise to 25,000 by 1 June - "They will be able to track 10,000 new cases a day," he says.

    "We are making vast progress," he says.

  13. PM quizzed on care home testing

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Sir Keir continues to challenge the PM on testing for coronavirus in care homes.

    "What's causing the continued delay in routine testing in our care homes?" He asks.

    The PM says hundreds of thousands of staff and residents have been tested already.

    "We are confident we can increase our testing not just in care homes," he says, but also in the country.

    He says they will "get up to 200,000 tests by the end of this month".

    "This country is now testing more than virtually any other country in Europe."

  14. Starmer disputes 'protective ring' claim

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Keir Starmer
    Copyright: HoC
    Image caption: Keir Starmer

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rises to ask his first question. He begins by saying that government claims that they threw "a protective ring around our care homes" were "flatly contradicted by the chief executive of Care England".

    He notes that government advice up to 15 April was that negative tests were not required before patients were discharged form hospitals to care homes.

    "What's protective about that," he asks.

    Boris Johnson replies that "no one was discharged into a care home without express authorisation of a clinician.

    "The number of patients discharged into care homes was 40% down in March compared to January," he adds.

  15. PM challenged on virus impact on ethnic minorities

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    The prime minister is quizzed on how ethnic minorities appear to be disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

    He says he's asked for a "rapid review" on why this is happening, and this is taking place.

  16. PM on NHS and social care workers' deaths

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: HoC
    Image caption: Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson begins by saying that 189 NHS workers and 131 social care workers' deaths have been reported as involving Covid-19.

  17. Prime Minister's Questions starts

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    PMQs begins and Boris Johnson rises to take the first question.

    Sir Lindsay Hoyle
    Copyright: HoC
    Image caption: Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle a few minutes ago

  18. Boris Johnson leaves No 10 for PMQs

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: Getty Images

  19. Third PMQs clash for Johnson and Starmer

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Today will be the third time Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head at PMQs.

    It will also be Mr Johnson's first official appearance in a week - since last Wednesday's PMQs - as other ministers have led the government's daily coronavirus briefing.

    So expect questions on the situation in care homes, immigration and the plan for the reopening of schools in England.

    This picture of last week's session was taken by the parliamentary photographer Jessica Taylor.

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: UK Parliament
    Image caption: Last week's question time

  20. What’s happening in the UK?

    PMQs is due to kick off in about 20 minutes.

    While we wait for it to start, here is a round-up of the top stories in the UK

    • Ministers are facing pressure from councils and teaching unions to reconsider plans to reopen English primary schools to some pupils from 1 June - at least 11 councils have expressed concerns over safety and timing.
    • Derby-based firm Rolls-Royce has said it will cut 9,000 jobs and warned it will take "several years" for the airline industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
    • Captain Tom Moore said he was "overawed" to find out he was being awarded a knighthood for his fundraising efforts - the war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
    • Outsourcing firm Serco has apologised after accidentally sharing the email addresses of almost 300 contact tracers, hired to track cases of Covid-19 for the UK government.
    • The UK's inflation rate fell in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the economic fallout of the first month of the lockdown hit prices.
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top