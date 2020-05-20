PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

Conservative MP Richard Drax asks about Huawei and 5G, in light of France's review of its defence supply chain.

Mr Johnson says he is "right to be concerned" about the buying up of UK technology by countries that may have "ulterior motives".

He says they are bringing forward measures to protect the UK's technological base and they will hear more on this over the next few weeks.

Here’s more on what is Huawei and what will its role be in the rollout of 5G in the UK.