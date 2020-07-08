Reuters Copyright: Reuters

We have a good idea of Rishi Sunak's shopping list.

Extra cash for employers to take on trainees and apprentices, likely changes to stamp duty and perhaps cuts to VAT for some sectors.

And there is room too for some Treasury old favourites, like subsidies for green insulation.

Government insiders hope there will be something left as a surprise for the chancellor to deliver at the end of his moment in the House of Commons at lunchtime on Wednesday.

But until that concludes, the question hangs, not just over the narrative of a single day, but how radical this government is willing to be.

