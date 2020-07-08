Live
Chancellor's economic update
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Sunak to unveil 'kickstart jobs scheme' for 16-24s | Will Sunak's moment show a radical response?
Sunak to unveil 'kickstart jobs scheme' for 16-24s
The £2bn pledge for the young unemployed is part of chancellor Rishi Sunak's coronavirus recovery plan.Read more
What is in Sunak's shopping list
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
We have a good idea of Rishi Sunak's shopping list.
Extra cash for employers to take on trainees and apprentices, likely changes to stamp duty and perhaps cuts to VAT for some sectors.
And there is room too for some Treasury old favourites, like subsidies for green insulation.
Government insiders hope there will be something left as a surprise for the chancellor to deliver at the end of his moment in the House of Commons at lunchtime on Wednesday.
But until that concludes, the question hangs, not just over the narrative of a single day, but how radical this government is willing to be.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Chancellor's summer update.
Rishi Sunak left No11 a little earlier.
But before the main event, we have Prime Minister's Questions.
We'll take you through all the events in the Commons this afternoon, and bring your our analysis of all the key points in the chancellor's economic recovery plan.