Live
Starmer: 'My vision for Britain'
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Starmer to appeal to patriotism in leader's speech | Starmer faces challenges over patriotism call
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Starmer to appeal to patriotism in leader's speech | Starmer faces challenges over patriotism call
Live Reporting
Gavin Stamp, Jennifer Scott and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
Starmer to urge voters to take 'another look' at Labour
From the excerpts of the speech we've seen so far, Sir Keir will appeal to the public to take "another look" at his party which he will stress is under "new leadership" after the Corbyn years.
The Labour leader has travelled to Doncaster in South Yorkshire to deliver his speech.
At face value, this seems a little odd as he will be speaking to an empty hall, but of course, there's a political message behind it.
By leaving London, he's signalling that his party is taking the concerns of voters in "Red Wall" seats seriously, many of whom defected to the Conservatives at the last election.
He will talk about issues which he believes matters to them, such as family, security and their love of their country.
Party conferences in a Covid world
The Labour Party isn't alone in having to sacrifice their annual event due to the pandemic.
All the major parties will be going virtual this year as limits to mass gathering continue to be in force.
So the debates and speeches won't feature the familiar laughs, groans and applause.
And intrigues will no longer happen late at night in the crowded hotel bars of Birmingham, Liverpool, Brighton and Glasgow.
Read more about these new-style conferences from our reporters Justin Parkinson and Philip Sim here.
Preparing...
PA's photographer Stefan Rousseau snapped Sir Keir yesterday, as he prepared for today's speech in his office in Parliament.
The address is being live-streamed on the Labour Party website to members, from the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster.
But of course, we'll guide you through it all here, and you can watch the live feed by clicking on the link above.
Welcome to the BBC Politics live page
BBC Politics
Good morning and welcome to our special coverage of Sir Keir Starmer's first speech as leader at the Labour Party conference.
It won't be your typical leader's speech - due to coronavirus, the whole event is taking place online.
But while we can't be in the conference hall for you, we will be bringing you all the details and analysis at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT).
Stay with us.