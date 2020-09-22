Starmer: 'My vision for Britain'

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

From the excerpts of the speech we've seen so far, Sir Keir will appeal to the public to take "another look" at his party which he will stress is under "new leadership" after the Corbyn years.

The Labour leader has travelled to Doncaster in South Yorkshire to deliver his speech.

At face value, this seems a little odd as he will be speaking to an empty hall, but of course, there's a political message behind it.

By leaving London, he's signalling that his party is taking the concerns of voters in "Red Wall" seats seriously, many of whom defected to the Conservatives at the last election.

He will talk about issues which he believes matters to them, such as family, security and their love of their country.