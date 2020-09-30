Prime Minister's Questions

HoC Copyright: HoC

Well, the Speaker often intervenes to call for order during PMQs - and isn’t afraid to put down the PM and Keir Starmer as well as backbench MPs.

But today there is little doubt his own intervention overshadowed the protagonists and provided the most memorable moment.

Even before the PM took to his feet, Sir Lindsay Hoyle attacked the government for a lack of scrutiny and called for ‘the House to debate and decide on the most significant measures’ to tackle the virus.

And he warns he will be ‘very sympathetic’ to those who wish to drag ministers to the dispatch box through mechanisms such as urgent questions or emergency debates.

He may have a different tone to his predecessor John Bercow but he is signalling that he has some steel in his spine.