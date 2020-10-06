Live
Johnson pledges green recovery after coronavirus
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Boris Johnson pledges £160m for offshore wind power | What's in Boris Johnson's climate in tray?
Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon and Richard Morris
How much “green” change is Boris Johnson promising?
The prime minister confirmed his party’s manifesto pledge to increase the UK’s capacity to produce energy from offshore wind to 40GW by 2030.
That’s a big increase – last year the UK capacity from offshore wind was just under 10GW
He also wants to increase the amount of the wind turbines that are made in the UK.
The most recent figures on this come from the industry association Renewables UK, which said in a 2017 report that 48% of the content was made domestically.
PM: We will turn generation rent into generation buy
Mr Johnson now turns to housing.
He says it is a "disgraceful truth" that home ownership levels among younger people has plummeted.
"Millions of people are forced to pay through the nose for a home they can't truly love," he says.
He promises to change the planning system but also says first time buyers will be able to take out a long-term fixed-rate mortgages of up to 95% of the value of the home.
He says it will be the biggest expansion of home ownership since 1980s and promises to turn "generation rent into generation buy".
He then accuses Labour of disliking home ownership.
PM: Don't draw wrong lessons from pandemic spending
Mr Johnson cautions against "drawing the wrong conclusions" from the pandemic, and relying permanently on the "uncle sugar" of the taxpayer.
He says it was "the private sector" that stepped in to manufacturer things like masks during the early days of the crisis.
He says the expansion of the state seen this year would only be expected in "times of war or disaster".
He says the government has been "forced" into "erosions of liberty" that would not normally be the case.
Johnson: We will build back greener
Mr Johnson now moves on to his pre-trailed announcement about investment in wind farms.
He urges the audience to imagine a future of "green collar jobs in wind, solar nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture storage".
"With help of basic natural phenomena we will build back greener," he promises.
"This government will lead this green industrial revolution."
Johnson: Covid crisis is a catalyst for change
"It is in crises like this that new approaches evolve," the prime minister says.
"Last week we grasped a nettle... and broke down barrier between further education and higher education," he says referring to government moves to make it easier for people to access funding for further education courses.
He goes on to say that "the Covid crisis is a catalyst for change" adding "we need to give people the chance to train for the new jobs that are being created every day."
UK should 'care for the carers'
Boris Johnson says the government is "pressing on with its plan for 48 hospitals" between now and 2030.
He says the government needs to "get on" with hiring 40,000 more nurses, and states there are 14,000 more nurses under the current government in the past year.
He says the UK needs to "care for the carers, as they care for us".
The government has recruited 5,000 of the additional 20,000 police officers they want on the streets, he adds.
He says he and the Home Secretary believe the UK justice system is "hamstrung" by "lefty do-gooders" meaning that justice cannot always be served.
The government wants to look at more "one to one teaching" for those who are falling behind, and those who have extra abilities, he adds.
Another three word slogan
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
We know how much the government loves a three word slogan.
A team dominated by veterans of the Vote Leave campaign, with its eye catching pledge to "Take Back Control," then gave us "Get Brexit Done" during the election campaign.
Since then, other triplicates, sometimes extending beyond three words: "Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives".
Oh, and "Hands. Face. Space."
Now another one to get used to, complete with alliteration: "Build Back Better."
We'll hear it a lot.
The aim: a sense of optimistic defiance about the future, which acknowledges the difficulties many people are facing now.
We can't simply go back to 2019, says PM
Extending the medical metaphor, the PM says the pre-Covid British economy also had “chronic underlying problems" such as a lack of skills and transport infrastructure.
He says he aims to "do better" than simply "going back" to the state of play in 2019.
He says delivering "great public services" will form the "bedrock" of his plans to improve economic productivity in the years to come.
Analysis: Johnsonian rhetoric, without a crowd
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
In typical conference season style, the speech begins with thanks to the party's activists.
In typical Boris Johnson style, the phraseology is colourful.
Leaflets weren't just posted through letterboxes in the election campaign, but "into the jaws of dogs."
Touching elbows, the replacement for handshakes, is, he says, like the "birdie dance."
Quoting the band M People while telling the country he was too fat when he got the virus.
Johnsonian rhetoric, but without the usual conference pyrotechnics: a packed hall and rapturous applause.
Instead, a TV studio in east London.
Johnson: Covid has not robbed me of my mojo
Boris Johnson says reports that his fight with Covid-19 had left him "robbed off my mojo" are "nonsense" - and "no power on earth" will stop him trying to deliver his party's commitments.
He says he had a "common underlying condition" that he was "too fat" - but he has since lost weight.
Johnson: Government is working night and day to repel virus
Boris Johnson begins his speech by thanking members for campaigning during the last election "to save this country from socialism".
He moves straight on to coronavirus saying he has had more than enough of this disease which attacks human beings but also the best things about our country - pubs, sport, theatres pubs and "the gossipy gregariousness and love of human contact"
"Your government is working night and day to repel this virus," he says.
"We will succeed by collective efforts.
But he adds: "We have been through too much frustration to just settle for the status quo."
Boris Johnson's speech begins
Boris Johnson has taken to the podium and is starting his speech.
The stage is set
Analysis: Conference season - another new normal
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
Normally at this moment, a few minutes before the Prime Minister's Conference speech, the hall would be packed.
There would be expectant, excitable chat among party activists, crammed in, waiting for the big moment.
After several days in each other's company, curry would have been eaten, wine would have been swigged...and by now suitcases would have been packed. Those handful of days in a political bubble in Birmingham - that's where this conference was meant to be - coming to an end.
Instead, I'm at my desk in Westminster.
And the Prime Minister's limbering up in a makeshift studio, where he'll soon address a camera and hardly anyone else...his audience instead watching on the telly, their laptop or their phone.
No standing ovations, no whoops of tribal delight, but something rather different.
Conservative conference goes virtual
Boris Johnson's speech this morning comes during the final day of the Conservatives' annual conference, which began on Saturday.
Like the other political parties, this traditional jamboree for the party faithful, which had been due to take place at a conference centre in Birmingham, has largely moved online due to Covid-19.
The official slogan for this year's event is "Build back better" - a theme we are sure to hear more of during the PM's speech in around ten minutes.
The party has sought to replicate the usual fare of speeches, policy panels and fringe events for party members - but without an audience as would normally be the case.
You can read more about this year's online party conference season here.
Can Boris Johnson's levelling-up mission survive Covid?
Boris Johnson has insisted his "levelling-up" agenda to spread investment in the country has not been shelved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the health crisis has had an impact on public finances and could limit what the government can do.
Our reporter Gavin Stamp has been looking at whether the prime minister can still deliver on his promise to address regional inequalities.
You can read his piece here.
'A lightbulb moment'
And here is Greenpeace UK executive director John Sauven reacting to Boris Johnson's wind farm investment: "The prime minister's recognition that last year's Tory manifesto commitment on offshore wind can generate jobs whilst cutting energy bills and carbon is a great lightbulb moment.
"If carried through it would help cement the UK's global leadership in this key technology.
"But delivering 40 GWs of power on to the grid by 2030 requires action in this Parliament."
Energy funding is 'a drop in the ocean', says Miliband
There has been some reaction this morning to Boris Johnson's wind farm announcement.
Labour's shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband focused on the PM's pledge to spend £160m to build more wind turbines.
Mr Miliband said: "The funding announced today spread over ten years is a drop in the ocean, and pales in comparison to the investment by France and Germany in green jobs.
"The Government must urgently bring forward a genuinely ambitious green recovery that will create jobs now on the scale needed to meet the challenge of the climate emergency and unemployment crisis."