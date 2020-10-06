The prime minister confirmed his party’s manifesto pledge to increase the UK’s capacity to produce energy from offshore wind to 40GW by 2030.

That’s a big increase – last year the UK capacity from offshore wind was just under 10GW

He also wants to increase the amount of the wind turbines that are made in the UK.

The most recent figures on this come from the industry association Renewables UK, which said in a 2017 report that 48% of the content was made domestically.