HoC Copyright: HoC

For his final question, Sir Keir says the government's inability to explain when areas will enter into or come out of restrictions is "getting ridiculous".

He says there is a need to clarify the "scientific basis" behind the 10pm pub curfew, and asks for this to be published before MPs vote on whether to keep it in place next week.

In reply, Boris Johnson says Labour accepted the rationale for the new closing time for pubs "only two weeks ago" when it backed the idea.

Referencing Sir Keir's new slogan at Labour's autumn conference, he says the leader of the opposition is offering "not new leadership", but "no leadership".