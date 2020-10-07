The Labour leader Keir Starmer continues with his strategy\nof challenging the government on competence in dealing with coronavirus - this\ntime pressing on the missing positive test results in England. Boris Johnson has previously labelled him 'captain\nhindsight' - today Sir Keir turned the attack around, accusing the prime minister of\n'government in hindsight'.
Kate Whannel and Paul Seddon
Watch: Starmer and Johnson on missing testing data
Analysis: Starmer continues a familiar questioning strategy
Leila Nathoo
BBC political correspondent
The Labour leader Keir Starmer continues with his strategy of challenging the government on competence in dealing with coronavirus - this time pressing on the missing positive test results in England.
Boris Johnson has previously labelled him 'captain hindsight' - today Sir Keir turned the attack around, accusing the prime minister of 'government in hindsight'.
Starmer demands 'scientific basis' behind 10pm curfew
For his final question, Sir Keir says the government's inability to explain when areas will enter into or come out of restrictions is "getting ridiculous".
He says there is a need to clarify the "scientific basis" behind the 10pm pub curfew, and asks for this to be published before MPs vote on whether to keep it in place next week.
In reply, Boris Johnson says Labour accepted the rationale for the new closing time for pubs "only two weeks ago" when it backed the idea.
Referencing Sir Keir's new slogan at Labour's autumn conference, he says the leader of the opposition is offering "not new leadership", but "no leadership".
PM: We need a concerted national effort to tackle virus
It gets a bit testy when Sir Keir Starmer snaps at the PM: "If you actually listen to the question we might get on better."
He then asks Boris Johnson why his own constituency in Hillingdon has not had restrictions imposed, despite having higher infection rates than other places that have seen lockdown measures introduced.
Boris Johnson says he has already explained why "we are introducing differentiated restrictions."
"I wish I could pretend eveything was going to be rosy," he says and calls for "a concerted national effort" to tackle the virus.
"I think it quite extraordinary that the Labour leader supports the rule of six while encouraging his entire party to abstain," he adds in a dig at Sir Keir Starmer.
Starmer can't have it both ways, says PM
Sir Keir says Labour supports measures to protect health, but the government is "messing it up" and his party has a "duty to point it out".
He says local leaders in areas like Bury and Burnley are "angry and frustrated" that cases have kept going up despite local restrictions being in place.
The prime minister accuses Sir Keir of "whisking away" support for measures such as the rule of six which he says he backs.
He says the Labour leader can't "have it both ways", and asks him to clarify whether he supports the rule of six.
Starmer: It is government by hindsight
Keir Starmer says if the lost tests were an isolated example "the British people might understand".
However he accuses the government of making repeated mistakes on care homes, testing, exams and universities.
He says the government "ignores the warning signs, hurtles towards a car crash looks in the rear mirror and says 'whats that all about'.
"It is government by hindsight," he adds and asks the PM why local lockdown measures don't seem to be working.
Boris Johnson hits back accusing the Labour leader of claiming to support lockdown measures but abstaining on a vote on the rule of six on Tuesday.
Lockdowns based on 'wrong data', says Starmer
Sir Keir says the reassurance provided by the prime minister "doesn't wash", and important decisions on local lockdowns has been based on the "wrong data".
He adds that it will now be harder to get in touch with close contacts of the missing positive cases. He asks why it has taken so long to discover the error.
In reply, Boris Johnson says the missing cases did not alter the "basic distribution" of the disease around the country.
He adds that the current policy of mixing national with local restrictions "remains correct".
Starmer opens questioning on misreported Covid cases
Labour leader Keir Starmer uses his first question to ask about the 16,000 positive coronavirus cases that "were missed by the government"
"This very basic mistake has put lives at risk," says Sir Keir.
"This is a problem we have fixed," replies Boris Johnson.
He adds that 800 people were brought in to chase up the extra cases.
He also says the extra cases does not change the government's assessment of the spread of the disease.
PM asked about Brexit
The first question comes via video link, from Conservative backbencher Sir David Amess who asks the prime minister whether the last election was about delivering the 2016 Brexit vote.
Boris Johnson replies that Brexit has been delivered earlier this year and the UK will now "take back control" of its borders, money and laws.
PMQs begins
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rises to take his first question.
Here we go...
Which MPs are asking the questions today?
Here are the MPs who have been picked to put their questions to Boris Johnson:
What could come up today?
Once again, there are plenty of Covid-related topics for both Keir Starmer and backbench MPs to quiz the prime minister about today.
Problems with testing have dominated in recent exchanges, and the Labour leader might be tempted to bring up the recent admission about 16,000 positive tests going unreported.
But the debate over regional lockdown restrictions is also raging - both on whether greater restrictions are needed, or whether some - such as the 10pm pub curfew - go too far.
It comes as new restrictions for Scotland are to be announced later by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Hands, face, space, mace
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has led the traditional morning procession to the House of Commons.
Only today all the participants were wearing face coverings.
Sir Lindsay recently introduced new measures throughout Parliament to protect MPs and staff from coronavirus.
MPs are now "strongly advised" to wear face coverings when moving around the parliamentary estate - but they do not have to wear them in the Chamber or their offices.
The new measures were introduced after MP Margaret Ferrier received a positive test for coronavirus shortly after speaking in the House of Commons.
