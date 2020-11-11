Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Tory MPs form group to oppose future lockdowns | Johnson plays role of pessimist amid vaccine hope
Jennifer Scott, Justin Parkinson and Richard Morris
More Brexit talks next week
Yes, it's that word again - Brexit is still going on behind the scenes.
The UK left the EU back in January, but since then, the two sides have been trying to negotiate a trade deal to come into force on 1 January.
Time is running out and there are still sticking points between London and Brussels, namely on fishing rights and competition rules.
The negotiating teams have been meeting in the UK capital this week, but a government source told the BBC earlier that they weren't expecting a breakthrough on a deal.
Instead, they said talks would continue next week.
Read more about where negotiations are at here.
PM and Starmer attend Armistice Day service
As we mentioned earlier, before heading to the Commons for PMQs, the prime minister and Labour leader attended a special Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey.
They joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the service, which marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.
The grave of the Unknown Warrior represents those who died in the war and whose place of death is not known or whose remains are unidentified.
You can read more about today's poignant service here.
Tory MPs organising to oppose lockdown
It isn’t just Labour putting pressure on the government over its strategy to tackle coronavirus.
More than 50 Tory MPs - led by former chief whip Mark Harper - have set up a group to fight any future lockdowns in England.
Harper says the "cure" prescribed by the government ran "the risk of being worse than the disease” and could be “devastating” for the economy.
But the PM is sticking to his guns over the latest national measures, saying the NHS faces a "medical disaster" without action.
You can read more about what the group is arguing for here.
Questions over vaccine chief’s PR bill
While there is a lot of excitement over successful vaccine trials, the government is facing questions at home about its management of future roll-outs.
The criticism focuses on Vaccine Taskforce chair Kate Bingham over reports she spent £670,000 on public relations advisers to oversee the media strategy.
Labour has called for an explanation of the price tag, so it could well come up in PMQs.
But Bingham’s work has been praised by cabinet ministers, including Boris Johnson, who seem set to stand by her.
You can read more about the row here.
Medical advisers give vaccine briefing at Downing Street
Elsewhere this morning, England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam held a live briefing on the roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine.
It was the first of what Downing Street say will be weekly "data briefings" from experts every Wednesday until the end of England's lockdown.
Prof Van-Tam – or ‘JVT’ as he is often called by the prime minister – was asked by BBC health editor Fergus Walsh if he would be prepared to be among the first to be tested with the new coronavirus vaccine.
"If I could be at the front of the queue, I would be," he replied. But he said, instead, it was the "mum test" that was important.
"My mum is 78, she will be 79 shortly, and I have already said to her, 'mum, make sure when you are called you are ready - be ready to take this up, this is really important for you because of your age'," he added.
Here, our health and science correspondent James Gallagher looks at what we know about the vaccine so far.
MPs mark Armistice Day
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has led what is believed to be the first ever mini-service for Armistice Day in the chamber of the House of Commons.
The Speaker’s Chaplain, Tricia Hillas - who normally leads prayers behind closed doors ahead of the start of proceedings in the House - began the short service with a reading from Psalm 46.1.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attended the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey.
We will remember them.
Good morning
BBC Politics
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.
As always, the proceedings will kick off at 12:00 GMT.
We'll bring you all the details, with analysis from our political correspondent Leila Nathoo and our colleagues at BBC Reality Check.
Thanks for joining us.