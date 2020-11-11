Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Yes, it's that word again - Brexit is still going on behind the scenes.

The UK left the EU back in January, but since then, the two sides have been trying to negotiate a trade deal to come into force on 1 January.

Time is running out and there are still sticking points between London and Brussels, namely on fishing rights and competition rules.

The negotiating teams have been meeting in the UK capital this week, but a government source told the BBC earlier that they weren't expecting a breakthrough on a deal.

Instead, they said talks would continue next week.

