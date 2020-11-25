PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Another topic dividing MPs - meaning it could come up during PMQs - is overseas aid.

The BBC understand the government is planning to cut the budget from 0.7% of national income (a figure written into law) to 0.5%.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK was "a leading, if not one of the leading, countries on aid" and "that will continue".

But other senior figures in the Tories, including former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, have criticise the response - and what it would do to the UK's international standing.

We could hear more about any possible changes in the Spending Review.

