So this is what tonight is all about - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on the phone in a bid to break the Brexit stalemate.

Instagram Copyright: Instagram

Following the call they released this joint statement:

“In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas.

"Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.

"Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved.

“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved.

“We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels.

“We will speak again on Monday evening.”