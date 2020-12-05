Live
UK and EU leaders agree to resume Brexit talks
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
Johanna Howitt, Kate Whannel and George Bowden
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months
- Clock is ticking: The UK and the EU have until 31 December to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes
Hanging on the telephone...
So this is what tonight is all about - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on the phone in a bid to break the Brexit stalemate.
Following the call they released this joint statement:
“In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas.
"Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.
"Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved.
“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved.
“We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels.
“We will speak again on Monday evening.”
Analysis: It's not over yet...
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
It’s not over, not yet.
The two sides in this complicated and drawn out process have agreed that it is worth trying one last time, to find a way through their profound differences.
But the statements from the prime minister and the EU chief, Ursula Von Der Leyen tonight, signal clearly that a trade deal is out of reach right now, spelling out that if no one budges in the next few days it’s simply not going to happen.
A feature of Brexit negotiations has often been the last minute stand off, the political emergency, before suddenly, lo and behold, a deal emerges from the wreckage.
By Monday night, that tradition may have been proven again.
Yet it seems there is a lot more to be done than ironing out a few last minute glitches.
The two sides are still stuck over the fundamental, political question, who really calls the shots.
It was Theresa May, who coined the phrase, ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’. In the next 48 hours, Boris Johnson and the European Union have to decide if they want to test if she was right.
Brexit voters won't tolerate talks extension - Farage
More reaction to tonight's Brexit news...
As the trade negotiations prepare to resume on Sunday, Brexit Party leader and former UK MEP Nigel Farage said:
"I do hope that this lack of an agreement does not mean we are heading for an extension," he says.
"After four and a half years, Brexit voters won't tolerate that."
What could failure to reach a deal mean?
So, the UK and EU say there are "significant differences" between them, as they try to thrash out a post-Brexit future.
But what if they fail to agree a trade deal by 31 December?
The two sides will start to trade on World Trade Organisation rules.
In this scenario the UK and EU would impose tariffs – or taxes on imported goods.
The average EU tariff is pretty low (about 2.8% for non-agricultural products) but in some sectors tariffs can be quite high.
Cars could be taxed at 10% and some agricultural tariffs could be even higher – for example 35% for dairy products.
You can read more about what a no-deal scenario might mean here.
Brexit talks: A deadline looms
What happens next?
Analysis: 'Not much optimism' in EU air
Katya Adler
Europe Editor
The EU side very tight-lipped, not much optimism in the air.
Sense in Brussels (again) that if talks succeed or not it largely depends on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and instructions he gives or - doesn’t give - to his chief negotiator, David Frost, ahead of talks resuming tomorrow.
Tiger is back in the tank, but unless the negotiators have been given a nod and wink by their bosses to make key compromises, what is the point of shoving negotiating teams together to go round same issues that have bedevilled talks for months?
So is it all about fish?
As the UK and EU attempt to hash out a post-Brexit trade deal, significant differences remain in three key areas: competition, governance and fisheries.
Fisheries has been a particularly touchy subject in France, which wants access for EU fishermen in UK waters.
But one Belgian Green MEP, Philippe Lamberts, told the BBC earlier that the issue had been given too much importance during the negotiations.
Although fishing is “a highly symbolic” industry, its value to the French and British economies should not be overstated, he said.
“The problem is the fishing issue has been overdone, both by France and the UK,” Lamberts said.
“We should cut it down to size, it should not be allowed to derail a good deal.”
Read more: Why France is raising the stakes over fishing
Labour's Reeves calls on both sides to reach deal
More reaction is coming in after tonight's announcement that EU-UK Brexit talks will continue.
Labour's Rachel Reeves, the shadow cabinet office minister, says both sides should "get on with reaching an agreement".
"The British people were promised a deal and, with time running out, we urge both sides to get on with reaching an agreement," she says.
“We can then focus on the job at hand which is securing the economy and rebuilding our country from the pandemic."
How did we get here?
Need a quick recap?
Here's a reminder of how we got to this point...
The UK left the EU on 31 January but the rules didn’t change immediately because the UK has continued to follow EU trading rules. This will be the case until the "transition period" ends on 31 December.
The transition period - also know as the implementation period - was put in place to give EU and UK leaders time to negotiate a trade deal.
Negotiations have been going on for ten months, but the two sides remained far apart on fishing rights, competition rules and arrangements for policy any deal reached.
On Friday night UK and EU negotiators said there were "significant divergences" and announced that the talks would be paused.
And now, the talks are back on following a conversation between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.
What are the sticking points?
Chris Morris
BBC Reality Check
The post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the EU are going down to the wire.
They were never going to be easy. But what are the sticking points?
First of all, there is what is known as the level playing field. That means measures to ensure businesses on one side don't have an unfair advantage over their competitors on the other.
Then there is fisheries: the EU is pushing for maximum access for its boats to continue fishing in UK waters.
So could a basic deal be done in time? Read more from Chris here.
Reaction to Brexit talks resumption
A bit of reaction has been coming in to the news that the Brexit talks are resuming:
The European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted: "We will see if there is a way forward. Work continues tomorrow."
And Ireland's Taoiseach (or prime minister) Micheál Martin tweeted: "I welcome the fact that negotiators will resume their discussions on an EU and UK trade deal in Brussels tomorrow.
"An agreement is in everyone's best interests. Every effort should be made to reach a deal."
What did the leaders say?
Post-Brexit trade talks to resume
Talks to reach a post-Brexit trade deal are back on, having been put on hold on Friday night.
The development comes after a phone call between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In a joint statement, the leaders agreed there were “significant differences” with fishing rights, rules on state subsidies for business and arrangements for policing remaining the key sticking points.
They said “further effort” was needed and instructed their chief negotiators to resume talks on Sunday.
Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen will speak again on Monday evening.