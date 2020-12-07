Live
UK-EU leaders to decide if Brexit deal can be saved
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | UK and EU make one last push for trade deal | All you need to know about Brexit
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | UK and EU make one last push for trade deal | All you need to know about Brexit
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC
UK must have 'sovereign departure' - former Tory leader
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith says he has confidence UK chief negotiator Lord Frost, as well as the PM, will aim to negotiate a "sovereign departure" from the end of the Brexit transition period.
He says a trade deal should ensure the UK has control over its laws and "territorial waters" - and if it does, Conservative MPs will be "completely behind" them.
In reply, Penny Mordaunt says the EU has had "difficulty" in "coming to terms" with the idea that the UK is a "sovereign equal" in the negotiations.
"That is the sticking point," she adds.
Mordaunt calls for Labour to get position on Brexit
Mordaunt says she has not been in the room for negotiations, and it must be how an "expectant father feels waiting for news outside".
She says all MPs are "invested in getting a good result" and should be providing "united support" for the negotiating team
But Mordaunt accuses Labour of "failing" to do that, saying they may not have a position on Brexit yet, but they "might like to get one in the next few days".
She adds: "We must show support and resolve to get the deal... that we all want for citizens and businesses, not just in the UK but for the remainder of the EU.
"We are making every effort to securing a deal - but that deal must respect the United Kingdom's sovereignty and integrity as a nation."
Ministers 'must take responsibility' if no deal - Reeves
Replying to Penny Mordaunt, Labour's Rachel Reeves says that government ministers must "take responsibility for their failure" if there is no deal.
The shadow Cabinet Office minister asks how many farms would "go to the wall" if there is no deal, and an assessment of the impact on carmakers.
She asks for an update on the number of customs agents who have been recruited to police the UK's borders after the Brexit transition.
Mordaunt: 'Critical moment in negotiations'
Over to the UK Parliament now, and the Labour Party has just asked the government for an update on the progress of post-Brexit trade negotiations with the EU.
The government minister who has been working on the future relationship with Brussels - Tory MP Penny Mordaunt, gets the lucky job of answering.
She starts by saying "intensive talks continue" between the two sides, and the UK's negotiating teams are working "tirelessly" to get a deal.
Mordaunt adds: "Whilst there has been some progress.. familiar differences remain" - namely over fishing, competition rules and the policing of any deal
"We are at a critical moment in the negotiations," she concludes.
"We are all working to get a deal but the only deal that is possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty".
Final push for a deal?
Talks between the UK and EU are continuing in Brussels this afternoon, as the two sides make a final bid to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.
They are trying to resolve disputes over fishing rights, business rules and how a deal would be governed.
The UK government said agreement was "still possible" with time in "short supply", but the EU mood was described as "gloomy".
Read more about the talks here
A busy afternoon ahead...
The sun may be starting to set in Westminster, but there is still plenty more news coming your way.
The biggest event leaving Whitehall watchers on tenterhooks is the call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The phone call, which could decide the fate of trade talks between the two sides, is due to kick off at 16:00 GMT and we will be eagerly awaiting statements from the pair afterwards.
While we wait, there will be an urgent question from Labour at around 15:30 GMT on the state of negotiations, so expect some MPs to be making their post-Brexit opinions known.
And at 17:30 GMT, members will be heading back to the Commons to debate the controversial UK Internal Market Bill that has a rough ride in the House of Lords and is disliked by EU figures.
Will trade talks continue? Has any progress been made? Or will the two sides decide to walk away?
Stay with us for all the updates here.
Hello
Hello and welcome to our live Brexit coverage.
As UK and EU negotiators continue to talk in Brussels to try to salvage a deal, we’ll bring you all the developments, with analysis from our correspondents in the UK and Europe.
Thanks for joining us – do stay tuned.