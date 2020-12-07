UK-EU leaders to decide if Brexit deal can be saved

HoC Copyright: HoC

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith says he has confidence UK chief negotiator Lord Frost, as well as the PM, will aim to negotiate a "sovereign departure" from the end of the Brexit transition period.

He says a trade deal should ensure the UK has control over its laws and "territorial waters" - and if it does, Conservative MPs will be "completely behind" them.

In reply, Penny Mordaunt says the EU has had "difficulty" in "coming to terms" with the idea that the UK is a "sovereign equal" in the negotiations.

"That is the sticking point," she adds.