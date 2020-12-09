PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

HoC Copyright: HoC

Green MP Caroline Lucas (who is celebrating her birthday today) says UK Export Finance is considering an approval of an oil pipeline in Africa.

She says the UK has a further 6 fossil fuel investment projects under consideration through UKEF.

She asks if the UK government approves of these fossil fuel initiatives.

Mr Johnson says that "hydrocarbons remain a significant" part of economies around the world, including in Scotland.

He adds the UK still has the goal of hitting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.