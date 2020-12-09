Live
PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions
Kate Whannel, Katie Wright and Richard Morris
Why is the government considering fossil fuel investments overseas?
Green MP Caroline Lucas (who is celebrating her birthday today) says UK Export Finance is considering an approval of an oil pipeline in Africa.
She says the UK has a further 6 fossil fuel investment projects under consideration through UKEF.
She asks if the UK government approves of these fossil fuel initiatives.
Mr Johnson says that "hydrocarbons remain a significant" part of economies around the world, including in Scotland.
He adds the UK still has the goal of hitting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Subtitles could have a 'dramatic' effect on children's literacy
Conservative MP Julie Marson asks the prime minister if he will support the "Turn on the Subtitles" campaign.
She says there is a "wealth of evidence" that adding subtitles to kids TV programmes can have a "dramatic" effect on children's literacy and adds that it could be a useful tool in closing the education attainment gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Boris Johnson says he is a massive supporter of subtitles particularly on American crime dramas.
PM: Scotland will 'take back control of fish'
The SNP's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, says Northern Ireland, by the government’s own admission, is getting the best of both worlds – access to the EU’s single market and customs union.
He says this is great news for businesses in Northern Ireland, however, he asks how this is fair for Scotland.
The PM says Scotland, along with the rest of the UK, will benefit from the “regaining of money, borders and laws”.
He adds that Scotland “will take back control of colossal quantities of fish”.
Pressed on what the Brexit deal will mean for Scotland, the PM says Scotland will benefit “from a very strong trading relationship” with the EU "whatever the terms we reach tonight".
PM: We will seize all the opportunities of Brexit
"The prime minister said he had a deal, he didn't; he said he would protect jobs, he didn't; he said he would prepare for the outcome, he hasn't," Sir Keir Starmer says.
"His incompetence has held Britain back," he adds and urges the PM to "end this charade... and get the deal he promised".
Boris Johnson calls the Labour leader's question "baffling".
"While the right honourable gentleman is deciding what his position on Brexit is, we are getting on with the work of government," he adds.
He says his government is working to recruit more nurses and policemen and is improving the country's infrastructure
"We will seize all the opportunities Brexit brings," he concludes.
Businesses are saying a deal must be done quickly - Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Mr Johnson is asking how he will vote on a deal, when there isn't even a deal yet to look at.
He says the Labour Party will "vote in the national interest" and not on "party political lines".
The PM has done 15 u-turns, he says, and his own MPs are voting against him over coronavirus.
The message from businesses is that a deal must be done quickly, he adds. He says these are the people the PM should be listening to, not Conservative backbenchers.
He asks how many of the necessary 50,000 customs agents will be in place on 1 January.
Mr Johnson says the UK has invested a billion pounds into getting the UK ready for the 1st January, including £84m for customs checks.
He says this is necessary because under any circumstances, there will be changes from January 1st.
PM is 'dithering' on Brexit - Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the prime minister of "dithering" between "the deal we need and the compromise he knows his backbenchers won't let him do."
He says for some jobs it is already too late, noting that the company Ineos has said it will move its production from Bridgend to France.
"How many British jobs have to go overseas before he gets on with delivering the Brexit deal he promised," Sir Keir asks.
Boris Johnson accuses the Labour leader of not being able to say whether he would vote for a Brexit trade deal.
"Until he is able to come up with a position of his own... I find it difficult to take his criticism seriously," he adds.
He also says the UK will remain an attractive place to do business.
Analysis: PM sets out his Brexit red lines
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Boris Johnson has set out his red lines – deep red – with the EU.
He won’t sign up to anything that would require UK rules and regulations move in step with the EU in the future.
And ‘sovereign control’ of UK fisheries.
To be fair parliament isn’t the place to announce a compromise - especially when addressing his own backbenchers.
But the rhetoric suggests that at tonight’s EU dinner, any calls from Brussels for a significant change will stick in the throat
Is leaving the EU without a deal a 'failure of statecraft'?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says "get Brexit done" meant "just the first part of it", he adds he doesn't remember this proviso being added before.
He says that Mr Johnson said previously that leaving without a deal would be a "failure of statecraft", he asks if leaving the EU would mean higher unemployment, and a worse economy.
Mr Johnson says the UK left the EU "with a very good deal" and the UK will "prosper mightily". He says the Labour party is yet to say if they agree with leaving the EU on an "Australian" style deal.
Starmer: Why should we believe a word the PM says?
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the PM of "deflecting".
"Twelve months ago he told the British people he had an oven ready deal," Sir Keir says.
He also quotes Mr Johnson describing the chances of a no-deal Brexit was "absolutely zero".
"Why should we believe a word he says now," the Labour leader asks.
Boris Johnson replies that the term "oven-ready deal" referred to the withdrawal agreement (the divorce deal the UK and EU signed in October last year).
"Whatever happens from 1 January, this country will be able to get on with our points-based immigration system, instituting low tax free ports, introducing higher animal welfare standards, doing free trade deals and getting our money back," the PM says.
Has the PM stopped talking about Brexit?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer starts his batch of questions and says it is "fantastic" to see the first people receiving the coronavirus vaccines yesterday.
He says that the PM promised a year ago to stop talking about Brexit, he asks how this is going.
Mr Johnson says "his own silence on this matter has been sphinx-like" as Sir Keir has not asked this question before. He says that the government delivered Brexit on January 31st this year.
PM: A Brexit deal is still there to be done
The first question is from Conservative MP Edward Leigh.
He asks about a Brexit deal, urging the PM to “make one last effort".
The prime minister says a “deal is still there to be done” with the EU which he will be discussing more later today.
However, he says the EU are making demands that he cannot accept, such as the UK doesn’t have a control over fishing in its own waters.
PMQs starts
The Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the beginning of Prime Minister's Questions... and we're off.
Stick with us for all the updates.
Analysis: Brexit clash inevitable
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
It’s inevitable that the clash between the two party leaders will focus on Brexit.
It’s possible that Boris Johnson’s tail will be tweaked over his promise of an ‘oven ready’ deal, while compromises between the EU and UK have so far proved unpalatable.
(Though, remember, the ‘oven ready’ phrase, was really about the withdrawal agreement, which enabled Brexit to take place in January).
In truth, both parties have a Brexit problem.
Watch out for any long-standing Brexiteers on Boris Johnson’s benches urging him to stand firm in the face of EU demands.
But in Keir Starmer’s party, the problems begin if the PM does pull off a deal.
Some members of the shadow cabinet have been pushing their leader not to endorse it – to abstain in any vote.
His instinct is to vote for it, to help rebuild trust in pro-Brexit areas which abandoned Labour last year.
A rebellion is inevitable whatever he decides – though no deal would unite the party in fervent opposition.
Boris Johnson leaves No 10 for PMQs
Will Brussels dinner prove to be the last supper?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The purpose of Wednesday's dinner is not to call a halt to talks.
But nor is the purpose to proclaim that a deal's been done.
The reason for the meeting is to see if both sides are willing in principle to tolerate the notion of budging, after the negotiations, and frankly negotiators, have been exhausted.
If the prime minister and Mrs von der Leyen can look each other in the eye and agree that there are still compromises to be had, then a deal is still possible.
If they are willing to make that kind of pact - to say privately to each other, I'm willing to budge if you are too - then that would in theory allow technical talks to get going again.
Read more from Laura
So what might come up?
After week's of questions about the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, we expect today's session will shift heavily towards the ongoing Brexit talks.
Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels later for talks on a post-Brexit deal with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Time is running out to reach a deal before 31 December, when the UK stops following EU trading rules, and there are big disagreements on three issues: fishing rights, business competition rules and how a deal will be policed.
Starmer calling in to the Commons
Due to social distancing rules we've become used to seeing MPs ask their questions by video link from their offices.
Today it's the Labour leader's turn to dial in to the Commons chamber for today's session.
Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus.
It is the second time Sir Keir has had to isolate.
After Boris Johnson's own period of isolation recently, last week's session was the first face to face session the PM and Sir Keir had for a while.
