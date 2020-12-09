UK PM and EU chief in bid to unlock Brexit talks

Reuters Copyright: Reuters French boat in British waters Image caption: French boat in British waters

There is key phrase in their statement from Monday night that has been repeated over and over during the negotiations, which started in March – there are “significant differences on three critical issues”.

That means the negotiators appear to have hit a brick wall on some fundamental issues.

Those three “critical issues” are:

The’ level playing field’ - this disagreement is over the extent to which the UK will follow EU rules, for example on government support for businesses and industry and workers’ rights, once it has left the transition period

- this disagreement is over the extent to which the UK will follow EU rules, for example on government support for businesses and industry and workers’ rights, once it has left the transition period Governance - the two sides need to agree how any deal will be enforced and how disputes will be resolved

- the two sides need to agree how any deal will be enforced and how disputes will be resolved Fishing - The UK wants its fishermen to have rights to all the fish in its waters, whereas the EU wants to maintain the quota system that shares these fish among member states

The post-Brexit talks to find a new agreement on how the UK and EU will trade in the future need to make progress in the next few days if a deal is to emerge before the end of the year.

Our Reality Check correspondent Chris Morris explains it all here.