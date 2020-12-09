Live
UK PM and EU chief in bid to unlock Brexit talks
PM: EU demands in Brexit talks 'unacceptable' | Will Brexit dinner prove to be the last supper?
Jennifer Scott and Paul Seddon
- The’ level playing field’ - this disagreement is
over the extent to which the UK will follow EU rules, for example on government
support for businesses and industry and workers’ rights, once it has left the
transition period
- Governance - the two sides need to agree how any
deal will be enforced and how disputes will be resolved
- Fishing - The UK wants its fishermen to have rights
to all the fish in its waters, whereas the EU wants to maintain the quota
system that shares these fish among member states
What are the sticking points?
There is key phrase in their statement from Monday night that has been repeated over and over during the negotiations, which started in March – there are “significant differences on three critical issues”.
That means the negotiators appear to have hit a brick wall on some fundamental issues.
Those three “critical issues” are:
The post-Brexit talks to find a new agreement on how the UK and EU will trade in the future need to make progress in the next few days if a deal is to emerge before the end of the year.
Our Reality Check correspondent Chris Morris explains it all here.
WATCH: Johnson arrives at Embassy
Boris Johnson touched down in Brussels about 45 minutes ago and has now made his way to the British Embassy in Brussels.
Our producer was on site to capture the moment he arrived.
So what will they discuss tonight?
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen spoke on the telephone on Saturday and again on Monday night. After Monday’s call they released the following joint statement:
Known unknowns
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Brussels just after 17:30 GMT for a critical meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
And he is now at the British Embassy awaiting the meeting.
So how could the night pan out?
Johnson is due to arrive at the Commission’s HQ – the Berlaymont building – around 19:00 GMT.
The PM and Mrs von der Leyen will hold a short meeting before dinner. The two men who have been leading the Brexit negotiations for the past ten months – Michel Barnier for the EU side and Lord Frost for the UK – will also attend the meeting.
They’ll then all sit down for dinner, along with a small group of officials.
And that’s as much as we know for now.
Will there be any announcements or statements after the dinner? We don’t yet know.
Will they talk all night? We don’t know that either.
But if and when there are any developments we will bring them to you as soon as we hear.
