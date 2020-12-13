Boris Johnson and Ursula Von Der Leyen
Live

Post-Brexit trade talks enter final day

Edited by Julian Joyce and George Bowden

All times stated are UK

  1. What the Sunday papers say

    Unsurprisingly the looming deadline for post-Brexit trade talks dominate this morning’s newspapers with most front pages leading on the story.

    The Sunday Times 13 December 2020
    The Sunday Times says ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food for the event of a no-deal Brexit.

    The Sunday Telegraph 13 December 2020
    The Sunday Telegraph says that a package of billions of pounds in financial support is being drawn up to help sectors impacted by the failure to reach an agreement, including sheep farmers and fishermen.

    Mail on Sunday 13 Decdember 2020
    The Mail on Sunday quotes a UK government source saying that German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants Britain “to crawl across broken glass”.

    The Sunday Express 13 December 2020
    “No-Deal: We are ready!” says the Sunday Express.

    You can read more in our newspaper review here.

  2. What would no deal mean?

    No-deal Brexit graphic
    Both sides have played down the chances of reaching a trade agreement, meaning that the UK could soon be trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms with the EU.

    But what would this mean in practice?

    • Prices could go up for goods coming in from, and going out to, the EU, with both sides likely to impose tariffs
    • Long queues of lorries are possible at the UK border because of more checks on goods coming into the country
    • Imports of fresh food could be reduced, with less choice of food on offer, say some supermarket chains
    • Cross-border criminal investigations will be affected, with less co-operation on security and data-sharing between police forces in the EU and UK, which will lose access to databases of fingerprints, criminal records and wanted persons

    You can read more here.

  3. What's the latest?

    Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen
    Negotiators from both sides talked into the night in a bid to reach a last minute deal.

    Both sides have played down the chances of reaching a deal by Sunday, with a UK government source saying that the EU’s terms were“unacceptable” yesterday evening.

    Among the sticking points in a potential deal are fishing rights, the “level playing field” rules for fair competition and how to resolve disputes between the two sides.

    You can read more from our Reality Check team here.

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as post-Brexit trade talks approach a deadline set by the UK and European Union.

    We'll bring you live coverage and analysis throughout the day as we wait to find out if Britain will leave with a trade deal or in a no-deal scenario on 31 December.

