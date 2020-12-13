Unsurprisingly the looming deadline for post-Brexit trade talks dominate this morning’s newspapers with most front pages leading on the story.

The Sunday Times says ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food for the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Sunday Telegraph says that a package of billions of pounds in financial support is being drawn up to help sectors impacted by the failure to reach an agreement, including sheep farmers and fishermen.

The Mail on Sunday quotes a UK government source saying that German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants Britain “to crawl across broken glass” .

“No-Deal: We are ready!” says the Sunday Express.

