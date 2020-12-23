PA Media Copyright: PA Media

After months of talks, UK cabinet ministers are understood to be gathering on a conference call to discuss a Brexit deal with the EU.

Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says that “wouldn’t happen in No 10 wasn’t by now very confident that a deal is shortly to be finalised”.

At the same time in Brussels, the UK and EU negotiating teams are still locked in discussions.

It’s understood they are talking about specific details for future fishing rights – on catches of specific species of fish.

Earlier, EU sources said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had also been in contact in an attempt to break the deadlock.