EU-UK on brink of Brexit trade deal

The fact is, believe it or not, they negotiated all the way through the night, and they haven't quite finished.

There are still very, very last minute talks ongoing.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen have been in extremely close contact in the last days and hours - which was always expected, as when big political compromises have to be made to reach a deal, this has to come from the highest level.

The press conference time has been slipping and we are now hearing from the UK side it is expected around 10:00 GMT, but that is not quite yet a fact.

Even if and when this deal is announced as expected this morning, it is not just the European Parliament that wants to take a look - a copy goes to every single European member state for some light Christmas reading.

And after that each one of them has the potential to veto this deal, though it is thought unlikely they will.

But if they sign off on it, we can see this deal provisionally applied from 1 January.

Unlike what Theresa May once promised on friction free trade, we have to expect big changes when the transition period ends in seven days.

We don't need to go into the weeds of the deal to know it is out of the Customs Union and out of the Single Market - what was once known as a hard Brexit.

Soon we will start finding out what Brexit really means