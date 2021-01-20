Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Scrapping £20 benefit could see Tories called 'nasty party' | Universal credit: All options on the table
Gavin Stamp and Justin Parkinson
Emergency services are on
standby across the north of England as the Environment Agency has warned Storm Christoph could cause widespread flooding.
The government is coming
under increasing pressure to retain the £20 top-up of universal credit beyond its end date on 31 March. Former government
adviser Dame Louise Casey has told the BBC, the Tories would be seen as the “nasty
party” if it ended the benefit increase.
Home secretary Priti Patel
has said ministers are working to ensure police and other front-line workers are
moved up the priority list for coronavirus vaccines.
A £23m fund has been announced
to support fishing firms as ministers try to quell industry anger over Brexit border
delays.
Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the USA later. Mr Biden will be sworn in around 16:30 GMT. Will the PM say a few words ahead of the events in Washington?
'Nasty party' analogy will sting the Tories
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The "nasty party". A tag first used by Theresa May nearly 20 years ago, when she told her party from the conference platform that some members of the public saw them in that way.
It's a label that successive Conservative regimes have tried to escape since then, a label that fairly or not, stuck in the minds of many members of the public.
And it's a label that Boris Johnson, the prime minister with the first chunky Tory majority for years certainly won't want to revive.
That's why the warning from Dame Louise Casey, who until recently was advising his government, may hurt. She is not the first person to raise the alarm about the wisdom of removing the extra £20 a week in universal credit at the end of March from millions of families.
The opposition parties, some Tory MPs and even some ministers, are pushing for a change of heart.
But the association with that old tag is a public warning, not just about the practical impact the change would have at a time of enormous need, but spells out what even some ministers see as the political risk to the move.
Read Laura's blog in full here
Warning over scrapping universal credit increase
As arguments rage over whether the government should continue the £20 a week increase in universal credit beyond the end of March, there’s been a stinging rebuke from the government's former homelessness advisor.
In an interview with the BBC, Dame Louise Casey warned the Tories risk the return of the “nasty party” image, if the additional support is withdrawn.
The former prime minister, Theresa May, coined the phrase two decades ago when she warned the party conference that some members of the public saw them this way.
The government says nothing has been decided as the opposition parties, some Tory MPs and even some ministers, are pushing for a change of heart.
You read more here about Dame Louise's interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg
Today's headlines
The news agenda is full of issues that MPs might look to raise with the PM:
