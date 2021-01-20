The "nasty party". A tag first used by Theresa May nearly 20 years ago, when she told her party from the conference platform that some members of the public saw them in that way.

It's a label that successive Conservative regimes have tried to escape since then, a label that fairly or not, stuck in the minds of many members of the public.

And it's a label that Boris Johnson, the prime minister with the first chunky Tory majority for years certainly won't want to revive.

That's why the warning from Dame Louise Casey, who until recently was advising his government, may hurt. She is not the first person to raise the alarm about the wisdom of removing the extra £20 a week in universal credit at the end of March from millions of families.

The opposition parties, some Tory MPs and even some ministers, are pushing for a change of heart.

But the association with that old tag is a public warning, not just about the practical impact the change would have at a time of enormous need, but spells out what even some ministers see as the political risk to the move.

