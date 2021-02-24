Reuters Copyright: Reuters Boris Johnson watches a video address by Sir David Attenborough at a session of the UN Security Council on climate and security on Tuesday Image caption: Boris Johnson watches a video address by Sir David Attenborough at a session of the UN Security Council on climate and security on Tuesday

Boris Johnson chaired a session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

The prime minister told world leaders at the virtual event: "Climate change is a threat to our security".

It is the first time a British PM has chaired such a meeting since 1992.

Mr Johnson said some would argue "all this green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging tofu-munchers" is not a suitable subject for a UN meeting.

"I couldn't disagree more profoundly," he said adding that the council need to act to protect "peace, security and stability" around the world.

