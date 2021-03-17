HoC Copyright: HoC

For his first question, Sir Keir Starmer asks about women's safety in the wake of the killing of Sarah Everard.

The Labour leader asks the PM whether he agrees it should be a "turning point" in how the country tackles violence against women and girls.

Boris Johnson says he does agree, and the reaction to the case has been "wholly justified and understandable".

He outlines areas where he says the government is taking action, including over the prosecuting service and domestic violence law.

But he says there is a need for a "cultural and societal change in attitudes" over the issue.