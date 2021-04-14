Live
PMQs: Johnson faces Starmer amid lobbying row
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Cameron and Greensill: What's it all about? | Labour's long-term plan to attack cronyism | No 10 rejects calls for parliamentary inquiry
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Cameron and Greensill: What's it all about? | Labour's long-term plan to attack cronyism | No 10 rejects calls for parliamentary inquiry
Live Reporting
Richard Morris, Kate Whannel and Jennifer Scott
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
PMQs kicks off
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the beginning of Prime Minister's Questions.
Stick with us for updates as Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs.
Tributes to Prince Philip
MPs are also taking part in PMQs for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday.
At the time of Prince Philip's passing, MPs were on Easter recess, but they were recalled back to the Commons on Monday to pay tribute.
The Lords also returned on Monday, along with parliaments across the UK.
You can read more on the memories politicians shared here.
Johnson heads to Parliament for PMQs
What else might come up in PMQs?
While we expect Sir Keir Starmer to lead the attack from the Labour benches on lobbying, there are plenty of other topics that could come up at PMQs.
This week saw lockdown measures eased a touch further in England, with gyms, hairdressers and pub gardens re-opening.
MPs may have questions about the vaccine programme, which is now open to over 45-year-olds to book jabs.
They could also ask about the government's LGBT panel which has been disbanded.
And it is the first PMQs since a fresh wave of violent protests hit towns and cities in Northern Ireland - so there may be questions on that as well.
Labour's long-term plan to attack cronyism
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
What former politicians, officials and advisers do with their lives after high office can be troublesome enough.
David Cameron's entanglement with the now failed bank, Greensill Capital, is a particularly acute example of a problem governments have grappled with for years - swearing all the while that they want to crack down on appalling behaviour, but never quite creating sets of rules or structures that would stamp it out.
The revelations about the former prime minister have pushed Boris Johnson to order a review of what happened even if, as we discussed on Monday night, it is likely to have been set up in part to spare the blushes of his current colleagues too.
What emerged on Tuesday, however, seems more curious still.
A very senior civil servant, (now departed) Bill Crothers, who had been in charge of huge amounts of Whitehall business, had actually gone to work for Greensill while he was still on the government payroll.
Politically, this story does not start and end with Greensill or David Cameron. Labour is trying to build a broad attack on the Tories for indulging in cronyism, whether it is the former PM's lobbying, or pandemic PPE contracts, or however the prime minister's expensive wallpaper was actually paid for.
Its push for a vote on an inquiry into Greensill today is part of a long-term game.
You can read more from Laura here.
Now there is a row about the inquiry...
Since all these lobbying stories came to light, Labour have called for an inquiry into the row.
No 10 announced on Monday it would be holding a review, led by lawyer Nigel Boardman.
But the opposition wants more - demanding a full parliamentary inquiry into lobbying and the contacts between government and Greensill Capital.
They are bringing the proposal to the Commons later, saying the investigation should be led by a cross-party panel of MPs, rather than letting the government "mark their own homework".
But Downing Street has already rejected the plan, ordering Tory MPs to vote against it.
You can read about the latest twists and turns here.
Cameron and Greensill: What's it all about?
As we mentioned, lobbying has been the hot topic in SW1 since it emerged former Prime Minister David Cameron had been contacting ministers as part of his role at collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital.
The Financial Times and Sunday Times newspapers revealed Mr Cameron had been texting Chancellor Rishi Sunak to get access to government-backed loans for the company during the pandemic.
It then came to light that a civil servant was employed by Greensill - run by one of Mr Cameron's former advisers at No 10 - while still working in Whitehall.
Confused yet? Don't worry, we have written a handy explainer of the whole row, which you can read here.
Welcome to the BBC Politics live page
Good morning and thanks for joining us for the first Prime Minister's Questions since MPs returned from their Easter break.
It is also the first time Boris Johnson will be facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs since the row over lobbying erupted in Westminster.
There are likely to be some feisty exchanges, so stay with us for all the updates.