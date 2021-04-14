What former politicians, officials and advisers do with their lives after high office can be troublesome enough.

David Cameron's entanglement with the now failed bank, Greensill Capital, is a particularly acute example of a problem governments have grappled with for years - swearing all the while that they want to crack down on appalling behaviour, but never quite creating sets of rules or structures that would stamp it out.

The revelations about the former prime minister have pushed Boris Johnson to order a review of what happened even if, as we discussed on Monday night, it is likely to have been set up in part to spare the blushes of his current colleagues too.

What emerged on Tuesday, however, seems more curious still.

A very senior civil servant, (now departed) Bill Crothers, who had been in charge of huge amounts of Whitehall business, had actually gone to work for Greensill while he was still on the government payroll.

Politically, this story does not start and end with Greensill or David Cameron. Labour is trying to build a broad attack on the Tories for indulging in cronyism, whether it is the former PM's lobbying, or pandemic PPE contracts, or however the prime minister's expensive wallpaper was actually paid for.

Its push for a vote on an inquiry into Greensill today is part of a long-term game.

You can read more from Laura here.