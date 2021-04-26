Cabinet Secretary Simon Case says that "given the time that has now passed, I think it’s probable the team will not successfully identify the source or sources" of the November lockdown leak, "but work is ongoing".

He says "because of the significant public and parliamentary concern around this leak, with the prime minister's permission officials have been providing briefings to the Speaker of the House on privy council terms".

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the prime minister has made clear, that the government will update Parliament," he says.