Starmer replies to the PM by accusing him of not answering his last question.

He points out that donations to MPs are required to be declared within 28 days, while for ministers, donations must also be recorded in the register of ministers' interests.

He adds that large donations to political parties must also be declared.

Starmer goes on to describe the investigation by the Electoral Commission into the refurbishments as "incredibly serious".

Does the prime minister believe any rules or laws have been broken in relation to the refurbishment, Starmer asks.

"No", Johnson responds, attacking the Labour leader for "going on and on" about "wallpaper" when he's said "umpteen times" he has paid for it.