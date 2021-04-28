Johnson faces MPs amid flat funding questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Five questions for the PM and why the answers matter | Labour accuses PM of lying over flat renovations
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Five questions for the PM and why the answers matter | Labour accuses PM of lying over flat renovations
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC ANNA DUBUIS/DFID/FLICKRCopyright: ANNA DUBUIS/DFID/FLICKR View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter
Starmer: Have any rules been broken over the refurbishment?
Starmer replies to the PM by accusing him of not answering his last question.
He points out that donations to MPs are required to be declared within 28 days, while for ministers, donations must also be recorded in the register of ministers' interests.
He adds that large donations to political parties must also be declared.
Starmer goes on to describe the investigation by the Electoral Commission into the refurbishments as "incredibly serious".
Does the prime minister believe any rules or laws have been broken in relation to the refurbishment, Starmer asks.
"No", Johnson responds, attacking the Labour leader for "going on and on" about "wallpaper" when he's said "umpteen times" he has paid for it.
New independent adviser on ministers' interests appointed
Sir Keir Starmer referred to the appointment of the former private secretary to the Queen, Lord Geidt, as the new independent adviser on ministers' interests.
His appointment was announced this morning.
His first job will be to look in to "the facts surrounding the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat and advise the Prime Minister on any further registration of interests that may be needed".
The post has been vacant since Sir Alex Allan resigned in November after Boris Johnson overruled him in relation to a report on the Home Secretary, Priti Patel's conduct.
She was accused of bullying civil servants in her department.
Lord Geidt's appointment paves the way for the publication of the latest register of ministerial interests.
Starmer: What is the PM spending his time doing?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asks what the prime minister is spending his time doing the pandemic. He says that Boris Johnson was choosing new wallpaper in between pandemic meetings, and spent last week phoning journalists to say that Dominic Cummings was the source of leaks against him.
Starmer raises reports that Lord Brownlow was asked to donate £58,000 around the time the renovations started.
Boris Johnson says he thinks he has "answered this question many times" and he has covered the costs "in full" for the refurbishment.
He says Tony Blair had a bill of £350,000 for changes to Downing Street during his time in office.
Who paid the initial makeover bill asks Starmer
Starmer keeps pushing on who paid for the flat refurbishments.
He wants to know who paid the initial invoice for the redecoration costs
The PM says he has covered the cost and most people will find it bizarre that Labour keeps focusing on this issue when he says people what to know how a Labour government would improve their lives.
He says the Conservatives are helping people to get on the property ladder but the Labour leader is talking about the wrong things.
Who initially paid for Downing Street flat refurbishment? - Starmer
Starmer then asks who initially paid for the redecoration of his Downing Street - saying "initially" is the key word.
The prime minister responds by saying he paid for the refurbishment "personally" and will make any further declaration he is required to, as advised by the new independent adviser on ministers' interests, Lord Geidt.
On the topic of housing costs, he points out that Labour councils charge more in council tax and says this is the issue "the British people would like him to focus on".
Starmer: Did the PM say he would rather 'bodies pile high' than have another lockdown?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer starts his six questions to the prime minister.
He says the UK should be considering giving more support to India in its hour of need. He also welcomes the news of the postmasters who had their convictions overturned.
Sir Keir says it has been reported that the prime minister said he would rather have "bodies pile high, than implement another lockdown". He asks if the prime minister made those remarks.
Boris Johnson says "no" and says if allegations are going to be repeated like that, then Sir Keir should be saying where those allegations have come from.
He says decisions made in October were "very difficult, very bitter" and no-one wants to put the country into a lockdown. He says it's thanks to the "heroic efforts of the British people" that we now have 25% of the UK population fully vaccinated with both shots.
PM opens with comments of support for India
Boris Johnson is on his feet for what promises to be a lively session.
He begins by saying the thoughts of the House are with the people of India who are batting a huge surge in coronavirus cases.
He says the UK is supporting India with vital medical equipment and is talking to the Indian government about what additional help they may need.
The PM also said he welcomes the decision last week overturning the conviction of postmasters wrongly charged with fraud.
Analysis: Expect a tense confrontation
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
This promises to be a tense confrontation in Parliament.
Labour have been relentless in their focus on what they term ‘Tory sleaze’ in recent days.
But which issue to focus on today?
Money, or the prime minister's alleged comments about the pandemic.
How the prime minister funded renovations to his flat? Or the remarks which Boris Johnson has denied making, about letting bodies “pile up in their thousands” rather than impose a third lockdown.
And how will Conservative MPs respond?
Will they rally behind the prime minister? Avoid the issues completely?
It’ll be a tense session.
BreakingPMQs begins
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called the prime minister to the despatch box - this week's PMQs is underway.
PM heads for the Commons
UK's aid cuts for clean water projects criticised
The government is also facing criticism for its plan to reduce funding for overseas water and sanitation projects during the pandemic.
Funding for water, sanitation and hygiene bilateral projects will be cut by more than 80%, according to a leaked memo.
The chief executive of WaterAid UK, Tim Wainwright, criticised the timing of what he described as "savage cuts".
In response, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Covid had "forced us to take tough" decisions.
The government announced last year it would cut UK aid spending from 0.7% of national income to just 0.5% - which amounts to a reduction of more than £4bn - but has yet to confirm which programmes will be affected.
You can read more on this story here.
What is the Electoral Commission?
We mentioned earlier that the elections watchdog is to formally investigate how the refurbishment of the PM's Downing Street flat was funded.
The commission, set up in 2001, is an independent body that regulates political finance in the UK, including donations to political parties.
Parties, campaigners, and other groups are required to report donations and loans over a certain amount – which are then published.
The watchdog monitors whether the rules are being followed and has powers to ensure they are enforced.
Lib Dem leader: PM "should resign" if he made "bodies pile high" comment
Mr Johnson is also likely to be asked about accusations he said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than approve a third lockdown.
No 10 has strongly denied that the prime minister ever made the remarks, and described reports as "total rubbish".
Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, the leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey said the prime minister "should resign" if he did make such a comment.
PM's flat refurb expected to dominate PMQs
The PM is battling accusations from Labour that he lied over who paid for renovations to his Downing Street flat.
Today is the PM's first appearance at question time since his ex-adviser Dominic Cummings accused him of planning for donors to "secretly pay" for the work.
A No 10 spokesman has refused to say whether Mr Johnson initially received a loan to cover the costs.
Labour have demanded a detailed explanation from the prime minister.
Read our full story here
BreakingElectoral Commission launches investigation in to PM flat makeover
As you join us, we are just hearing the Electoral Commission has launched a formal investigation in to how the refurbishment of the PM's Downing Street flat was funded.
In a statement, it said it was "satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".
It said the investigation "will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at No 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the Commission and whether such funding was reported as required".
No date has been given for the investigation to conclude.
Stay with us for any further developments on this.
What to look out for at today's question time
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
Good Morning
BBC Politics
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.
Boris Johnson will be at the despatch box at 12:00 BST.
We'll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondent Damian Grammaticas and the BBC Reality Check team
Do stay with us.