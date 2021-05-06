Elections 2021: Polls are open for voting

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning or election issues while the polls are open.

Under electoral law, the BBC must follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.

The corporation does not report on any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.

From 22:00 BST normal reporting of the election resumes.

You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here