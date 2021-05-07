Elections 2021: Result due in Hartlepool by-election

Well the polls have closed and the waiting game begins.

We won’t get all the results today – they will come in gradually over the weekend – but all eyes are on the result of the Hartlepool by-election.

We’ve been expecting that since the early hours of this morning but there is no news just yet.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon, has already thrown in the towel though telling us his party "hasn't got over the line".

We’re expecting the results for the 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd later today

In Scotland, counting starts today in the constituency seats but we’ll have to wait until Saturday or Sunday for the final results.

Doncaster is likely to be the first mayoral race to be announced this morning - with the rest following later today and over the weekend.