Elections 2021: Result due in Hartlepool by-election
Follow us on Twitter @BBC Politics | Britain awaits results of bumper election day | When will we find out the election results?
Labour: Hartlepool vote 'very disappointing'
Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon has conceded defeat in the Hartlepool by-election, telling the BBC that Labour “hasn’t got over the line”.
With the result still to be officially declared, Mr McMahon said: “It’s quite clear when we see the ballots landing on the table that we just haven’t got over the line on the day… that’s clearly very disappointing.”
Inflatable PM erected outside Hartlepool count
Counting in Hartlepool has been going on overnight at the Mill House Leisure Centre, where we are expecting a result to be declared shortly.
And there's an usual sight greeting those outside - a giant 30ft inflatable of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with his thumbs up.
All eyes on Hartlepool as waiting game begins
Well the polls have closed and the waiting game begins.
We won’t get all the results today – they will come in gradually over the weekend – but all eyes are on the result of the Hartlepool by-election.
We’ve been expecting that since the early hours of this morning but there is no news just yet.
Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon, has already thrown in the towel though telling us his party "hasn't got over the line".
We’re expecting the results for the 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd later today
In Scotland, counting starts today in the constituency seats but we’ll have to wait until Saturday or Sunday for the final results.
Doncaster is likely to be the first mayoral race to be announced this morning - with the rest following later today and over the weekend.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UK elections.
As you join us we are waiting for a result in the Hartlepool by-election.
But Labour have already conceded defeat to the Conservatives - in seat that's only ever had a Labour MP.
19 English councils have been counting overnight.
Counting begins in the Scottish Parliament elections at 09:00 BST
And all the results are expected for the Welsh Senedd seats.
Will bring you all the developments and reaction from across the country, with analysis from our politican correspondents and the teams on the ground.
Do stay with us.