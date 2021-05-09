Fallout from this week’s bumper crop of elections continues to dominate the front pages with speculation about what the SNP’s fourth consecutive victory means for the union.

The Sunday Telegraph thinks Ms Sturgeon's failure to secure an outright majority has "greatly lifted the pressure" on Boris Johnson to grant her a referendum.

One source tells the paper the government's position is "quite clear - we are not having one". Meanwhile Labour looks set to “descend into civil war” the paper says, a day after deputy leader Angela Raynor was sacked from the party.

The Mail on Sunday says Mr Johnson will offer Ms Sturgeon and the other devolved leaders the chance to join a UK-wide council of war to rebuild the nation after coronavirus. She has reportedly rejected the offer, labelling it a “supposedly clever manoeuvre”.

The Sunday Times looks ahead to Tuesday's Queen's Speech, which it says will include a commitment to bring jobs directly to so-called "red wall" areas of England.

It says the PM will seek to assure voters there that they will no longer have to relocate to find well-paid work.

