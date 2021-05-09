Fallout from this week’s bumper crop of elections continues
to dominate the front pages with speculation about what the SNP’s fourth
consecutive victory means for the union.
The Sunday Telegraph thinks
Ms Sturgeon's failure to secure an
outright majority has "greatly lifted the pressure" on Boris Johnson
to grant her a referendum.
One source tells the paper the government's position is
"quite clear - we are not having one". Meanwhile Labour looks set to “descend
into civil war” the paper says, a day after deputy leader Angela Raynor was
sacked from the party.
The Mail on Sunday says Mr Johnson will offer Ms Sturgeon and
the other devolved leaders the chance to join a UK-wide council of war to rebuild
the nation after coronavirus. She has reportedly rejected the offer, labelling
it a “supposedly clever manoeuvre”.
The Sunday Times looks ahead to Tuesday's
Queen's Speech, which it says will include a commitment to bring jobs directly
to so-called "red wall" areas of England.
It says the PM will seek to assure voters there
that they will no longer have to relocate to find well-paid work.
Labour had more success in mayoral elections, being
re-elected in every seat previously held, including London and Manchester, and
gaining Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and the West of England from the
Conservatives
But the Conservatives held on the mayoralty in
the West Midlands and increased their share of the vote to 73% in Tees Valley.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of election results
in England, Scotland and Wales.
All seats have now been declared for the Welsh Senedd and
Scottish Parliament but we’re still waiting for results for some English councils
and police and crime commissioners.
We’ll also bring you the results from the mayoral election
in West Yorkshire.
And we’ll be covering the Andrew Marr show on BBC One, where
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove are among
the guests.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has hailed a “historic
and extraordinary” fourth consecutive victory in the Scottish Parliament
election, after
her party finished one seat short of a majority
Along with the eight Scottish Greens, the result
leaves Holyrood with a pro-independence majority, and Sturgeon said she
intended to hold another referendum once the Covid crisis has passed
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said talk
of “ripping our country apart” would be “reckless and irresponsible”
He has invited the leaders of the devolved
nations to a summit on how “Team
UK” can recover from the pandemic
Meanwhile, Labour’s Mark Drakeford is set to
continue as Wales’ first minister after his party won 30 of 60
seats in the Welsh Senedd
The Conservatives made significant gains across England,
adding 12 councils and 239 councillors to their overall tally by the end of Saturday
It comes after they won the Hartlepool by-election
– once considered a Labour stronghold – on Friday
Following the party’s poor results, Labour’s deputy
leader Angela Rayner has
been sacked from her roles as party chair and campaign coordinator
Labour had more success in mayoral elections, being
re-elected in every seat previously held, including London and Manchester, and
gaining Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and the West of England from the
Conservatives
But the Conservatives held on the mayoralty in
the West Midlands and increased their share of the vote to 73% in Tees Valley.
You can read more from the papers here.
