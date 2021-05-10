Reshuffles are moments when leaders have a chance to assert their authority - to show they are in charge.

They matter to the mood and atmosphere of parties and Parliament.

And for a party to win favour with voters over time, it needs to show the public trusted and favourite faces, to give the impression of an organisation ready for government

Sir Keir Starmer's first reshuffle, however, has been a very messy affair.

It began badly with a bust up with his deputy, Angela Rayner, who was being moved from one of her roles - in charge of campaigns.

It took all day for the two to agree. That may seem astounding given that Sir Keir is meant to be the boss.

After a day of dispute and delay, in the end, the list emerged.

There are some important changes, but not a sweeping recasting of the team - you can read about the changes here.

The election results were expected to be grim, but the handling of the reshuffle was a mess that could have been avoided - and a knock to his authority he didn't need.

