Plans for year ahead to be unveiled in Queen’s Speech
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | What can we expect from the Queen's Speech? | Boris Johnson promises post-Covid skills overhaul
Joseph Lee, Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
-
An Environment Bill on
post-Brexit rules for protecting nature
-
A Skills and Post-16 Education Bill with flexible
training loans to overhaul the adult education system in England.
-
Legislation to force voters to prove their identity at polling stations
-
A commitment to bay so-called gay conversion therapy after a consultation
-
Legislation to restrict future prosecutions of British soldiers who fought in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.
-
A Borders Bill is expected as part of a bid to
dissuade migrants from crossing the English Channel.
-
A new Planning Bill to
deliver a hotly contested overhaul of the planning system in England.
-
A Bill to replace the 2011 Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, returning the power to call early general elections to the
prime minister
-
A Building Safety Bill
First Queen's Speech for Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader
It's Keir Starmer's first Queen's Speech as Leader of the Opposition.
He's spent the last few days dealing with the fallout of the elections and the reshuffle of his top team so his response today matters in terms of what it reveals about his priorities and vision for Labour going forward.
The Commons debate on the speech begins this afternoon with a few short speeches from backbenchers, but the Labour leader gets a prime slot with the first formal response.
The prime minister will speak after him.
Government aiming to push forward after pandemic - Kuenssberg
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the Queen's speech is not just "a curious feature of how our political system works, it really matters".
She says the government will be aiming not just to deliver on its manifesto promises from 2019, but also to create a "real sense of pushing forward" after the health and economic emergency of Covid-19.
But she says "promises are much easier to make than to keep" and she expects the debate after the speech to focus on how the government aims to deliver.
One real theme of the government's legislation is expected to be its "levelling up" agenda, she says - trying to make the country more equal in terms of opportunity.
Ceremonial events begin
Some of the formal parts of the State Opening of Parliament began earlier this morning.
Before the Queen arrives at Parliament, the Yeomen of the Guard, the royal bodyguards, search the cellars of the Palace of Westminster for explosives.
This commemorates Guy Fawkes's ‘gunpowder plot' of 1605.
Key things to look out for in the Queen's Speech
What can we expect?
There will be a grand total of thirty bills announced and the speech itself should last for about 10 minutes.
There’s been lots of discussion about whether the government will bring forward proposals to reform the funding of social care – that could get a mention but campaigners may have to wait until later in the year for concrete proposals.
The speech is expected to include:
You can read more here
Government going to set out social care plan - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is “going to bring forward a long term plan to strengthen social care,” and said “there are a number of injustices” in the social care system and the government was “determined to deliver on commitment”.
He said he believed that “as a society I think we need to look after people,” and it needed to “put more resources in”.
He said the government had “got Brexit done, we protected the NHS and now we’re now delivering on the vaccinations programme, but lots more we want to get on with”
I want a cap on care costs - Hunt
There have been calls for the government to make good their election promise to "fix social care". Social care is expected to be mentioned in the Queen's Speech, but no details of new policy.
Former health secretary and chair of the Commons Health Committee Jeremy Hunt said he was hoping to hear “a cap on care costs because around one in ten of us will have catastrophically high care costs, it’s incredibly worrying for people, it’s a lottery”.
He said if people sold expensive houses to enter into social care, “it becomes very difficult”.
He said he introduced the law to cap social care costs as Health Secretary in 2014, but had been told by the Treasury that the policy was going to be delayed. He said by 2017 most people were assuming that the policy was already in force when it wasn’t.
“The politics around this also affect the NHS,” he said, “if you don’t fix the problems in the social care system, you won’t be able to fix the problems in the NHS.”
He said “our most vulnerable citizens” end up getting exported from badly funded care into NHS beds. He added that a hospital bed costs three times as much as a social care bed.
A lot of good feeling in Labour shadow cabinet - Nandy
We have had some reaction this morning to the parts of the Queen's Speech that have been release in advance.
Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy accused the government of “lots of talk but little action” in levelling up and creating jobs in an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme.
She said the government had had 11 years to invest in the UK, asking “where are the good quality jobs [for people] to earn decent money?”
Ms Nandy also said “there was a lot of good feeling” in the shadow cabinet meeting yesterday towards the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and to his deputy Angela Rayner.
"The two of them together are a really important leadership for us – because they come from different backgrounds, speak to different parts of the electorate”, she said.
She said she had felt “enormously heartened from the last 24 hours.”
The party had “got to win people’s trust” Ms Nandy said.
Will the Queen's Speech look different this year due to Coronavirus?
The short answer is yes.
There will be less pomp and pageantry then usual with the Queen arriving by car rather than a horse drawn carriage and wearing a day dress and hat rather than a robe.
The procession from Buckingham Palace will be much more low key, with no military parade and no band or Guard of Honour outside the Palace of Westminster.
Things will be pared back inside too. The Commons and Lords chambers are normally packed but only 74 people will be allowed in the main Lords chamber.
A further 34 MPs and peers will be watching from the Royal Gallery.
Everyone in attendance will have had to test negative for Covid beforehand and they will all be wearing a face covering.
The usual international diplomatic guests have not been invited.
What can we expect in the Queen's Speech?
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Boris Johnson claims that his new legislative programme will add "rocket boosters" to his government’s pledge to spread opportunity more evenly across the UK.
One bill – to be introduced as soon as next week – will include a flexible loan scheme allowing anyone over 16 in England to fund up to four years study on full or part time courses at university or college over their lifetime.
There will also be new planning laws aimed at increasing the supply and affordability of housing and the controversial Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill will be re-introduced.
Plans for adult social care will be mentioned – but possibly without the detail campaigners have been hoping for.
PM heads for Parliament
Prime Minster Boris Johnson left Downing Street a short moment ago for the State Opening of Parliament.
He appeared to be carrying a copy of the Queen's Speech
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the State Opening of Parliament.
The Queen's Speech is the official opening of the next session of Parliament.
The Queen will be in Westminster in an hour or so to formally deliver the government's priorities for the year ahead.
We'll bring you all the events with analysis from our political correspondents and the BBC Reality Check team
Do stay with us.