It's Keir Starmer's first Queen's Speech as Leader of the Opposition.

He's spent the last few days dealing with the fallout of the elections and the reshuffle of his top team so his response today matters in terms of what it reveals about his priorities and vision for Labour going forward.

The Commons debate on the speech begins this afternoon with a few short speeches from backbenchers, but the Labour leader gets a prime slot with the first formal response.

The prime minister will speak after him.