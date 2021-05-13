House of Commons Copyright: House of Commons

Before the committee chairman Mel Stride asks his first question, he seeks an assurance from David Cameron that he will return to the committee if they do not get through all their questions.

He tells Cameron his opening remarks were longer than had been agreed.

After some coaxing Cameron agrees to return if necessary.

Mr Stride then goes on to ask Mr Cameron whether he attended Greensill Capital board meetings and took part in discussions, even though he was not on the board.

Cameron confirms he did, adding: "I would make contributions... I was a regular attender and would contribute... geopolitical things".

But he stressed: "I wasn't involved in the day to day running of the business or credit decisions."