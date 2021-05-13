Live
David Cameron quizzed by MPs over lobbying row
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | What's the Greensill lobbying row about? | David Cameron to face MPs over Greensill lobbying
Alex Kleiderman, Richard Morris and Russell Hotten
'I wasn't involved in the running of Greensill' - Cameron
Before the committee chairman Mel Stride asks his first question, he seeks an assurance from David Cameron that he will return to the committee if they do not get through all their questions.
He tells Cameron his opening remarks were longer than had been agreed.
After some coaxing Cameron agrees to return if necessary.
Mr Stride then goes on to ask Mr Cameron whether he attended Greensill Capital board meetings and took part in discussions, even though he was not on the board.
Cameron confirms he did, adding: "I would make contributions... I was a regular attender and would contribute... geopolitical things".
But he stressed: "I wasn't involved in the day to day running of the business or credit decisions."
Reality Check
Who is Lex Greensill?
Alexander "Lex" Greensill is an Australian banker and the founder of Greensill Capital, a finance company which went bust in March with the loss of 440 jobs.
He worked as an unpaid adviser in Downing Street in the early 2010s, when David Cameron was prime minister.
He was tasked with finding ways to make sure that government departments paid suppliers on time.
However, a Sunday Times investigation claimed many in Whitehall had serious reservations about his role, and about the value of the scheme, from which Greensill Capital would benefit.
More recently, Greensill Capital was the principal lender to the British steel business, Liberty Steel. Its collapse has put Liberty's future in doubt, with the possible loss of thousands of jobs.
Greensill could have helped the country during the pandemic - Cameron
Cameron says he believes Greensill could have helped the country in its time of crisis.
"Greensill was not asking for direct government support, or any kind of bailout," and he says he was not aware of the financial situation of the failed firm.
"I am desperately sorry" that the company went into administration, he states.
He has "no special insight" into what went wrong at the company.
"Former prime ministers are in a different category," he states, saying a new special committee "might help with choices that need to be made" for external appointments.
Cameron: I hope no rules were breached
Reading his statement, David Cameron says that prime ministers need to think differently and behave differently.
He says having a former prime minister in lobbying could be seen as too close to government.
He says he hopes "it's accepted that nothing I did was in breach of the rules."
"I was not employed at Greensill as a lobbyist" and he says his role was never intended to be one of lobbying. Because of the "economic turmoil" his job with the company took on a different role, he adds.
Cameron says personal conduct vital
David Cameron begins his opening remarks by saying this is a "painful day for him".
He says that "personal conduct and codes of behaviour" are vitally important.
"These things matter... I accept that former prime ministers are in a different position to others."
Reality Check
What is the row about?
Former Prime Minister David Cameron has just begun making an opening statement, and he will answer questions from MPs about his work for the collapsed finance company Greensill Capital.
Two committees – the Treasury Select Committee and the Public Accounts Committee – are investigating the way Mr Cameron lobbied ministers and officials on behalf of the firm and how the government responded.
Mr Cameron used private channels to lobby ministers and former colleagues, including emails, texts and WhatsApp messages.
But he denied that he broke any codes of conduct or any government rules on lobbying.
For more, read our simple explainer here about what the row is about.
Questions begin
The cameras have been switched on, and chair of the Treasury committee Mel Stride is making his welcoming remarks.
David Cameron has joined the session by video link.
The session has begun.
What is the Treasury Committee?
Today's Treasury committee hearing is part of its Lessons from Greensill Capital inquiry.
The commitee is a cross-party group of 11 MPs appointed to scrutinise the workings of the Treasury and its associated public bodies.
It is chaired by the Conservative MP Mel Stride.
The committee is made up of five other Tory MPs, including Steve Baker, Harriett Baldwin and Felicity Buchan; four Labour MPs including Rushanara Ali and Dame Angela Eagle, and the SNP's Alison Thewliss.
What is lobbying?
Lobbying is when individuals, businesses, trade unions, groups or charities try to get a government to change its policies.
"Political persuasion" might be a better term.
Lobbyists make their case to ministers, MPs or officials.
They can write, email, text, phone, video call or turn up in person in Parliament to do it, although the latter hasn't happened over the past year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Read our brief guide here.
Reality Check
What are the rules about lobbying by former ministers?
When senior ministers leave their government post they are expected to wait three months before taking on a new job.
After that, for two years after leaving the post, they are expected to seek advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before accepting a new role. During that two year period they are not supposed to lobby government at all.
The committee will consider whether the new role could be seen as a "reward" from the prospective employer for favourable decisions the ex-minister may have made whilst in power.
And it also looks at whether the former minister has access to insider information which could give their new employer an unfair advantage.
As David Cameron left office in July 2016, the contact in 2020 was well outside the two year period.
You can read more about the rules for former ministers here
What did David Cameron do?
In 2020, Mr Cameron tried to persuade ministers to allow Greensill to join a scheme called the Corporate Covid Financing Facility (CCFF).
This would have allowed Greensill to issue loans, insured by the government, to help firms through the pandemic.
However, Mr Cameron - and the company's founder, Lex Greensill - were unsuccessful in their attempts.
Greensill Capital has since collapsed, with the loss of 440 jobs.
Mr Cameron has been accused of trying to exploit private contacts with former government colleagues, for his own benefit.
He used private channels to lobby ministers and former colleagues, including emails, texts and WhatsApp messages.
In a statement last month, Mr Cameron admitted he should have contacted the government "through only the most formal of channels" when lobbying for a financial firm.
But he denied that he broke any codes of conduct or any government rules on lobbying.
Read our full report here.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
Former PM David Cameron is facing questions from MPs over his work as an adviser for the collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital.
Two of the Commons select committees are holding inquiries in to the affair.
At 14:30 BST, Cameron will appear in front of the Treasury Committee.
And then at 17:00 BST, he will give evidence to the Public Accounts committee.
We’ll bring you all the exchanges as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondent Jonathan Blake and the BBC Reality Check team.
Do stay with us.