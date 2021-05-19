Live
Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions in Commons
Nothing conclusive on changing roadmap, Boris Johnson says | Government criticised over pre-pandemic planning
Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt
PMQs starts
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has called the PM to the despatch box for the start of PMQs.
Here we go...
Cummings: I take lots of responsibility for Covid response
Boris Johnson's former senior adviser Dominic Cummings continues to keep Westminster enthralled with his quips and comments.
In a series of recent tweets - some of which he seemed to post while waiting for his first Covid jab - Cummings claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the pandemic "contributed greatly to the catastrophe".
He attacked his former colleagues in government and the Civil Service, and said its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent".
When asked about his comments by a reporter this morning, he replied: "good for you". He added: "I'm not going to say anything else about it, I'm going to speak next week."
"Do you take responsibility?", he was asked, and he replied: "Lots".
Mr Cummings is due to appear before a committee of MPs next Wednesday.
Read more here.
UK farmers concerned about trade deal with Australia
Brexit is likely to rear its head again this week, as a debate rages about a free trade deal between the UK and Australia.
UK farmers are worried what any arrangement could mean for them.
Some fear it could make Australian food and imports cheaper – and mean it is harder for British farmers to compete.
We’ll be watching the mood on the Tory benches after reports the Environment Secretary George Eustice has flagged his concerns to the PM and other senior ministers.
Read more here.
PM faces questions over Indian variant
The PM has just left No 10 to head over to Parliament for the start of PMQs.
And already he has faced questions from reporters about the Indian variant of coronavirus.
"Should India have gone on the red list sooner?" a reporter shouted as Johnson emerged through the famous black door.
We'll be watching to see if MPs get the PM's answer at PMQs.
Questions are also being asked whether the Indian variant could put the handbrake on England's roadmap out of lockdown are likely to come up again.
Labour argues the government's approach to protecting the UK's borders has been too little too late.
Keir Starmer is likely to accuse the prime minister of not acting quickly enough to put India on the so-called red list of countries for travel.
With cases of the Indian variant rising in parts of the UK, expect questions on the vaccine roll-out to younger people and groups that are hesitant about receiving it.
Will we get an update on foreign travel?
If you’re itching to book a holiday abroad, or are worried about getting your money back if the rules change again, PMQs might shed some light on things.
The prime minister may be asked to clear up some confusion after ministers were accused of muddled messaging on foreign travel in recent days
We’re waiting to hear if the EU is giving the go-ahead to visits from Britons who’ve had both jabs - but the government is less keen that people go to hot spots such as France and Spain that are currently on the so-called amber list.
Expect Boris Johnson to be pushed on restrictions travellers could face and what the quarantine arrangements will be going forward.
Read more here
Red, amber, green....
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of this week’s PMQs
Boris Johnson will face questions from Keir Starmer and MPs at 12:00 BST
We may see a few more MPs inside the Commons chamber today.
The parliamentary authorities held a review of social distancing measures, and up to 64 MPs are now allowed to speak in the chamber – that’s almost double the previous number.
Wherever the questions are asked, we’ll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondents and the BBC Reality Check team.
Thanks for joining – do stay with us.