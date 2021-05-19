BBC Copyright: BBC Dominic Cummings speaking to reporters outside his home this morning Image caption: Dominic Cummings speaking to reporters outside his home this morning

Boris Johnson's former senior adviser Dominic Cummings continues to keep Westminster enthralled with his quips and comments.

In a series of recent tweets - some of which he seemed to post while waiting for his first Covid jab - Cummings claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the pandemic "contributed greatly to the catastrophe".

He attacked his former colleagues in government and the Civil Service, and said its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent".

When asked about his comments by a reporter this morning, he replied: "good for you". He added: "I'm not going to say anything else about it, I'm going to speak next week."

"Do you take responsibility?", he was asked, and he replied: "Lots".

Mr Cummings is due to appear before a committee of MPs next Wednesday.

