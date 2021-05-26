MPs question Dominic Cummings
Cummings to be quizzed by MPs on pandemic handling | Cummings sketches out script as grilling nears
What exactly is happening today?
Starting at 09:30 BST, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, will appear in front of a hearing of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees.
The MPs’ are holding a joint inquiry into how the coronavirus pandemic was handled.
They are looking into “lessons learned” from the pandemic – and Cummings’ evidence is likely to create waves, in Westminster and beyond.
The focus is expected to be on decision-making in the early months of the pandemic, including what ministers knew when, border policy, and the timing of lockdowns.
We're expecting a marathon four hours of questions - we'll bring you full coverage as it happens here.
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
This morning, we're going to bring you Dominic Cummings' appearance in front of a joint committee of MPs.
The PM's former chief adviser - turned arch critic - will face questions about the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's expected he could make some controversial claims about decision making in No 10.
We'll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondent Leila Nathoo, health correspondent Nick Triggle, and the BBC Reality Check Team.
