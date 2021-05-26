MPs question Dominic Cummings

Starting at 09:30 BST, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, will appear in front of a hearing of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees.

The MPs’ are holding a joint inquiry into how the coronavirus pandemic was handled.

They are looking into “lessons learned” from the pandemic – and Cummings’ evidence is likely to create waves, in Westminster and beyond.

The focus is expected to be on decision-making in the early months of the pandemic, including what ministers knew when, border policy, and the timing of lockdowns.

We're expecting a marathon four hours of questions - we'll bring you full coverage as it happens here.