Boris Johnson faces PMQs ahead of Biden meeting

UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament Former Conservative PM Theresa May is listed for a question this week Image caption: Former Conservative PM Theresa May is listed for a question this week

You may have noticed there’s a format to how PMQs runs each week.

After the PM makes his opening remarks, and a question from a backbench MP, Labour leader Keir Starmer is next. He gets to ask Boris Johnson six questions each week.

Then there’s usually a question or two the backbenches, before SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asks his two questions.

The rest of the session follows a list, published in advance, of those who have been selected.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May is down for a question – she’s number 20 on the list – so she may just manage to sneak in.