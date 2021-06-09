PMQs

Boris Johnson faces PMQs ahead of Biden meeting

Justin Parkinson, Richard Morris and Sinead Wilson

  1. Who has this week’s questions?

    Theresa May
    Copyright: UK Parliament
    Image caption: Former Conservative PM Theresa May is listed for a question this week

    You may have noticed there’s a format to how PMQs runs each week.

    After the PM makes his opening remarks, and a question from a backbench MP, Labour leader Keir Starmer is next. He gets to ask Boris Johnson six questions each week.

    Then there’s usually a question or two the backbenches, before SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asks his two questions.

    The rest of the session follows a list, published in advance, of those who have been selected.

    Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May is down for a question – she’s number 20 on the list – so she may just manage to sneak in.

  2. Good morning

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer face each other across the despatch box
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer face each other across the despatch box

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

    After a brief hiatus last week for Parliament’s half-term recess, there’s plenty for the MPs to question Boris Johnson.

    We’ll bring you all the updates when it kicks off at 12:00 BST

    Do stay with us.

