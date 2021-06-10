Biden and Johnson meet ahead of G7 Summit

BBC Copyright: BBC

The US president has announced plans to donate half a billion Pfizer vaccine doses to over 90 of the world's poorest countries.

President Joe Biden said the US "knows first hand the tragedies of this pandemic - we've had more people die in the United States than anywhere in the world".

"We know the tragedy, and we also know the recovery" he said.

"This is about our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can", he added.

Biden said he discussed with UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson how together the two nations can "lead the global effort against Covid-19"

He said the pandemic had been a "major focus" for the UK's presidency of the G7 to "focus and coordinate resources to help vaccinate the world".

Biden said US values "call on us to do everything we can to vaccinate the world against Covid-19.

"It's also in America's self interest - as long as the virus rages elsewhere there is a risk of new mutations that could threaten our people", he added.